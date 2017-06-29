Animatronic Abe Lincoln Vows to ‘Secede’ to Country Bear Jamboree When Trump Joins Disney’s Hall of Presidents

Disney World isn’t big enough for the both of them.

In a new clip from The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, an animatronic Abraham Lincoln threatens to “secede” from Disney’s Hall of Presidents due to the planned addition of a moving, speaking animatronic Donald Trump, expected to join the attraction in late 2017.

“It has come to my attention that they’re going to let the President Trump animatronic bot speak,” says the animatronic Lincoln in the spoof. “There is only one way to escape my plight. I have decided to secede from the Hall of Presidents. To paraphrase me, a house divided against itself can go to hell. I’m joining the Country Bear Jamboree!”

Animatronic Abe isn’t the only one who wants the attraction to remain free of President Trump — or at the very least, free of his voice. Nearly 15,000 people have signed a Change.org petition to “stop the inevitable Donald Trump animatronic figure from speaking, let alone giving a speech similar to the one given by Barack Obama and past incumbent Presidents.”

RELATED VIDEO: Exclusive: Natasha Stoynoff Speaks Out: ‘I Don’t Want Women to Feel Afraid’

But Thomas Smith, Disney’s editorial content director, confirmed in a blog post this week that “Trump will have a speaking role in The Hall of Presidents, like every president since 1993.”

He added that the president’s recording session has already been scheduled and that Disney has been working closely with the White House to come up with a script for Trump’s animatronic character.

In case they’re still stumped, Twitter users are offering suggestions:

Hey, @Disney! I think I've found the speech for the animatronic Trump in the Hall of Presidents. 🇺🇸 Inspiration for children of all ages! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/eSyeAG5Gn3 — Mike Apopleptic Sell (@mike_sell) June 29, 2017

Exclusive first look at new lifelike Audio-Animatronic figure of President Trump to be added to Magic Kingdom's Hall of Presidents pic.twitter.com/KF3PB6Umuf — Matthew Gottula (@DLthings) June 26, 2017

I hope the animatronic trump in Disney World says something about "grabbing women by the…" in order to be a fair representation — Turtle502🐢 (@Turtle502) June 29, 2017

President Trump's animatronic in Disney's Hall of Presidents should just spew random tweets. Rotate every show. — Rob Busher (@fsu_engineer) June 29, 2017

They're busy working on the AI for him to ramble incoherently off-script once he gets bored of reading. A different experience every time! — Daniel Ratcliffe (@DanTwoHundred) June 29, 2017

Tweeted one user: “They’re busy working on the AI for him to ramble incoherently off-script once he gets bored of reading. A different experience every time!”