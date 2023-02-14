Angie Craig Says Amy Klobuchar Brought Her Beer After Elevator Attack: 'Nothing Like Friends Who Know You'

Several lawmakers have reached out to Rep. Craig in the wake of her assault in an apartment building elevator last week, including Sen. Klobuchar, a fellow Minnesotan

By
Published on February 14, 2023 12:01 PM
Angie Craig, Amy Klobuchar
Photo: Anna Moneymaker/Getty; Scott Eisen/Getty

Rep. Angie Craig says that a slew of well-wishers — including the president and vice president — have reached out in the wake of her assault in an apartment elevator last week. But only one lawmaker brought her beer: fellow Democrat and Minnesotan Amy Klobuchar.

Craig re-tweeted a report from CNN's Manu Raju that President Joe Biden had called her after the assault "to offer his support," while Vice President Kamala Harris also called Craig on Thursday afternoon.

"Can confirm," Craig tweeted about Raju's report, adding: "And @amyklobuchar brought beer over on Friday night. Nothing like friends who know you…"

Klobuchar, a U.S. senator from Minnesota who ran for president in 2020, responded to Craig's tweet with one of her own, featuring a heart emoji and a beer glass emoji.

Craig's chief of staff announced the news of her attack last week, saying the Democrat had "suffered bruising but is otherwise physically okay" after being attacked in the elevator of her Washington, D.C. apartment building Thursday.

According to a Metropolitan Police Department report obtained by NBC News and The Washington Post, Craig used a cup of hot coffee to defend herself, by throwing it in her alleged assailant's face.

In a statement, chief of staff Nick Coe wrote: "This morning around 7:15 a.m., Rep. Craig was assaulted in the elevator of her apartment building in Washington DC. Rep. Craig defended herself from the attacker and suffered bruising, but is otherwise physically okay."

"Rep. Craig called 911 and the assailant fled the scene of the assault," the statement continued. "There is no evidence that the incident was politically motivated. Rep. Craig is grateful to the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department for their quick response and asks for privacy at this time."

Per NBC News, the U.S. Capitol Police has said it is investigating the attack, but echoed Craig's spokesman in saying "there is no indication that the congresswoman was targeted because of her position."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer.

Craig, a U.S. Representative for Minnesota's 2nd District, is a mother to four boys with her wife, Cheryl.

She came to Congress in 2018 following a tight race with Republican Jason Lewis, becoming the first openly LGBT member of Congress from Minnesota.

Related Articles
Former South Carolina Republican Governor Nikki Haley speaks at the Republican Jewish Coalition Annual Leadership Meeting in Las Vegas, Nevada, on November 19, 2022.
Nikki Haley, Ex-Governor and Diplomat, Launches 2024 Presidential Run
GLENDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 12: Rihanna performs during Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation); NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 10: Former U.S. President Donald Trump leaves Trump Tower to meet with New York Attorney General Letitia James for a civil investigation on August 10, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by James Devaney/GC Images)
Trump Takes Jab at Rihanna and 'Her Stylist' After Super Bowl Halftime Show: 'Epic Fail'
U.S. Embassy in moscow
U.S. Warns American Citizens in Russia to Evacuate Immediately as Ukraine War Anniversary Nears
Turnip Rock on Lake Huron in Port Austin Michigan. An underwater view shows rocks under the clear surface of the water
Three More Flying Objects Have Been Shot Down by Military Since the Suspected Chinese Spy Balloon
joe biden
Here's What Joe Biden Will Be Snacking On in Celebration of Super Bowl LVII
Jennifer Granholm, Joe Lombardo
Female Energy Secretary Claps Back After Nevada Governor Questions Whether She 'Actually Understands' Science
Baldwin, N.Y.: Congressman-elect George Devolder Santos joined the newly elected GOP members of the Senate and Congress during a press conference on November. 9, 2022 in Baldwin, New York.
George Santos Was Once Accused of Stealing Puppies Days Before His Animal Charity Held Adoption Event
Rep. Angie Craig, D-Minn., participates in the news conference outside the Capitol on the on the Affordable Insulin Now Act vote in the House of Representatives on Thursday, March 31, 2022.
Rep. Angie Craig Uses Hot Coffee to Defend Herself from Assailant in D.C. Apartment Building
Chelsea Handler Raphael Warnock Dailyshow
Chelsea Handler Asks Sen. Raphael Warnock if He Wrote a Children's Book So Herschel Walker Could Read It
Republican Nancy Mace talks to supporters during her election night party in Mount Pleasant, S.C. A bipartisan proposal in the U.S. House would ban the farming of mink fur in the United States in an effort to stem possible mutations of the coronavirus, something
Rep. Nancy Mace Savagely Roasts Fellow Republican Colleagues at Boozy Congressional Dinner
Joe Biden
Joe Biden Says Misplaced Classified Documents Resulted from Packing 'Not Done Well' by Staff
John Fetterman
John Fetterman Hospitalized Overnight After Feeling Lightheaded: 'He's in Good Spirits'
White House chief of staff Ron Klain and Assistant Secretary of State Monica Medina, a power couple in the Biden administration who are going to be speaking about how they've managed to prioritize family while rising the ranks
Meet the White House Power Couple (and Parents of 3!) Who Started Out as College Sweethearts
Joe Biden giving the State of the Union Address; Georgia Marjorie Taylor Greene shouts 'liar' as US President Joe Biden delivers his State of the Union address
Joe Biden Spars with Hecklers During State of the Union: 'Anyone Who Doubts Me, Contact My Office'
Mitt Romney, George Santos have terse exchange ahead of State of the Union Address
Mitt Romney Confronts 'Sick Puppy' George Santos at State of the Union: 'You Don't Belong Here'
Lauren Boebert, Kevin McCarthy
Lauren Boebert Suggests That God Used Her to Oppose Kevin McCarthy's Speakership Bid