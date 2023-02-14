Angie Craig Says Amy Klobuchar Brought Her Beer After Elevator Attack: 'Nothing Like Friends Who Know You'

Rep. Angie Craig says that a slew of well-wishers — including the president and vice president — have reached out in the wake of her assault in an apartment elevator last week. But only one lawmaker brought her beer: fellow Democrat and Minnesotan Amy Klobuchar.

Craig re-tweeted a report from CNN's Manu Raju that President Joe Biden had called her after the assault "to offer his support," while Vice President Kamala Harris also called Craig on Thursday afternoon.

"Can confirm," Craig tweeted about Raju's report, adding: "And @amyklobuchar brought beer over on Friday night. Nothing like friends who know you…"

Klobuchar, a U.S. senator from Minnesota who ran for president in 2020, responded to Craig's tweet with one of her own, featuring a heart emoji and a beer glass emoji.

Craig's chief of staff announced the news of her attack last week, saying the Democrat had "suffered bruising but is otherwise physically okay" after being attacked in the elevator of her Washington, D.C. apartment building Thursday.

According to a Metropolitan Police Department report obtained by NBC News and The Washington Post, Craig used a cup of hot coffee to defend herself, by throwing it in her alleged assailant's face.

In a statement, chief of staff Nick Coe wrote: "This morning around 7:15 a.m., Rep. Craig was assaulted in the elevator of her apartment building in Washington DC. Rep. Craig defended herself from the attacker and suffered bruising, but is otherwise physically okay."

"Rep. Craig called 911 and the assailant fled the scene of the assault," the statement continued. "There is no evidence that the incident was politically motivated. Rep. Craig is grateful to the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department for their quick response and asks for privacy at this time."

Per NBC News, the U.S. Capitol Police has said it is investigating the attack, but echoed Craig's spokesman in saying "there is no indication that the congresswoman was targeted because of her position."

Craig, a U.S. Representative for Minnesota's 2nd District, is a mother to four boys with her wife, Cheryl.

She came to Congress in 2018 following a tight race with Republican Jason Lewis, becoming the first openly LGBT member of Congress from Minnesota.