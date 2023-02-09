Rep. Angie Craig Uses Hot Coffee to Defend Herself from Assailant in D.C. Apartment Building

The attacker reportedly entered an elevator with Rep. Craig and began doing pushups on the floor before punching her in the chin and grabbing her neck

By
Published on February 9, 2023 04:31 PM
Rep. Angie Craig, D-Minn., participates in the news conference outside the Capitol on the on the Affordable Insulin Now Act vote in the House of Representatives on Thursday, March 31, 2022.
Photo: Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty

Democratic Rep. Angie Craig "suffered bruising but is otherwise physically okay" after being attacked in the elevator of her Washington, D.C. apartment building, her chief of staff said Thursday.

In a statement, chief of staff Nick Coe wrote: "This morning around 7:15 a.m., Rep. Craig was assaulted in the elevator of her apartment building in Washington DC. Rep. Craig defended herself from the attacker and suffered bruising, but is otherwise physically okay."

"Rep. Craig called 911 and the assailant fled the scene of the assault," the statement continued. "There is no evidence that the incident was politically motivated. Rep. Craig is grateful to the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department for their quick response and asks for privacy at this time."

Craig, a U.S. Representative for Minnesota's 2nd District, is a mother to four boys with her wife, Cheryl.

She came to Congress in 2018 following a tight race with Republican Jason Lewis, becoming the first openly LGBT member of Congress from Minnesota.

NBC News and The Washington Post obtained a Metropolitan Police Department report with further details of the attack, which said the suspect was "acting erratic as if he was under the influence of an unknown substance" in Craig's apartment lobby.

NBC News reports that the report details how the suspect entered the elevator with the lawmaker and started doing pushups before he "punched her on the chin area of her face, and later grabbed her neck," after which time she told police she threw a cup of hot coffee on him, and he escaped the area.

Per NBC News, the U.S. Capitol Police has said it is investigating the attack, but echoed Craig's spokesman in saying "there is no indication that the congresswoman was targeted because of her position."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer.

While there is no evidence that Craig's assault was politically motivated, it comes as members of Congress face an increasing number of threats just months after an attack on Democrat Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi, who was beaten by a man wielding a hammer in his San Francisco home in October.

U.S. Capitol Police revealed that Nancy was in Washington, D.C. at the time of the overnight assault, in which the intruder "confronted the speaker's husband" and shouted, "Where is Nancy, where is Nancy?" per CNN sources. They then attempted to tie Paul up "until Nancy got home," and was still "waiting for Nancy" when police arrived, sources said.

Related Articles
Chelsea Handler Raphael Warnock Dailyshow
Chelsea Handler Asks Sen. Raphael Warnock if He Wrote a Children's Book So Herschel Walker Could Read It
Republican Nancy Mace talks to supporters during her election night party in Mount Pleasant, S.C. A bipartisan proposal in the U.S. House would ban the farming of mink fur in the United States in an effort to stem possible mutations of the coronavirus, something
Rep. Nancy Mace Savagely Roasts Fellow Republican Colleagues at Boozy Congressional Dinner
Joe Biden
Joe Biden Says Misplaced Classified Documents Resulted from Packing 'Not Done Well' by Staff
John Fetterman
John Fetterman Hospitalized Overnight After Feeling Lightheaded: 'He's in Good Spirits'
White House chief of staff Ron Klain and Assistant Secretary of State Monica Medina, a power couple in the Biden administration who are going to be speaking about how they've managed to prioritize family while rising the ranks
Meet the White House Power Couple (and Parents of 3!) Who Started Out as College Sweethearts
Joe Biden giving the State of the Union Address; Georgia Marjorie Taylor Greene shouts 'liar' as US President Joe Biden delivers his State of the Union address
Joe Biden Spars with Hecklers During State of the Union: 'Anyone Who Doubts Me, Contact My Office'
Kyrsten Sinema (I-AZ) applauds during U.S. President Joe Biden's State of the Union address during a joint meeting of Congress in the House Chamber of the U.S. Capitol on February 07, 2023 in Washington, DC. The speech marks Biden's first address to the new Republican-controlled House.
Everything You Missed During Biden's State of the Union Address — Plus All the Best Reactions
Mitt Romney, George Santos have terse exchange ahead of State of the Union Address
Mitt Romney Confronts 'Sick Puppy' George Santos at State of the Union: 'You Don't Belong Here'
Lauren Boebert, Kevin McCarthy
Lauren Boebert Suggests That God Used Her to Oppose Kevin McCarthy's Speakership Bid
Congressional candidate George Santos speaks to Trump supporters at an America First rally in Ronkonkoma, New York, on October 11, 2020.
George Santos Is Under Investigation by House Ethics Committee, Speaker McCarthy Confirms
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 4: U.S. President Joe Biden walks from Marine One toward the Oval Office on the South Lawn of the White House January 4, 2023 in Washington, DC. President Biden traveled to northern Kentucky to showcase infrastructure investments and his economic plan. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images); WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- Pictured: Joy Behar -- (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)
'The View' Co-Host Joy Behar Defends Joe Biden Against Ageism, Declaring She Also Isn't Ready to Quit Her Job
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit held at the Tampa Convention Center on July 22, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. The event features student activism and leadership training, and a chance to participate in a series of networking events with political leaders.
Fact Check: Did Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Mandate Female Athletes to Divulge Menstrual Cycle Details?
U.S. President Joe Biden during a State of the Union address at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Tuesday, March 1, 2022. Biden's first State of the Union address comes against the backdrop of Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the subsequent sanctions placed on Russia by the U.S. and its allies.
State of the Union 2023: How to Watch Biden's Speech and What to Watch For
George Santos is officially a congressman
George Santos Accused of Touching Prospective Staffer's Groin — Then Denying Him a Job After Getting Rejected
First Lady of the United States, Dr. Jill Biden speaks onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Why Jill Biden Made a Special Appearance on the Grammys Stage
This handout photo from Chase Doak taken on February 1, 2023 and released on February 2 shows a suspected Chinese spy balloon in the sky over Billings, Montana
U.S. Military Shoots Down Suspected Chinese Spy Balloon Off Carolina Coast