Angelina Jolie Says That Without an End to the War in Ukraine 'Children Will Pay the Highest Price'

Angelina Jolie shared gripping photos of children in Ukraine to her Instagram on Tuesday, writing that the war will result in "trauma, lost childhoods and shattered lives"

Angelina Jolie is sharing a pointed message about Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The actress, filmmaker and humanitarian, 46, posted a set of gripping photos to her Instagram on Tuesday amid the ongoing war.

The carousel of images begins with a photo of a man and woman holding children as they wait to cross a river after escaping Irpin, Ukraine.

The second picture is of a teenage boy lying in a hospital bed with his mother nearby as he was treated for his injuries following a Russian attack. The third image shows a young cancer patient hugging a man in the basement of a treatment facility that is serving as a bomb shelter.

"As well as the millions who've fled over Ukraine's borders, nearly 2 million people are displaced inside their country, many trapped by fighting, denied access to aid, and in direct physical danger," she captioned the post. "Without an end to the war children will pay the highest price — in trauma, lost childhoods and shattered lives."

Jolie ended with a note for followers to "learn more" about the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, sharing the @refugees Instagram page.

The Eternals star, who also serves as Special Envoy for the UNHCR, said last month that she is "praying for the people in Ukraine."

She shared that her "focus along with my @refugees colleagues is that everything possible is done to ensure the protection and basic human rights of those displaced, and refugees in the region."

"We have already seen reports of casualties and people starting to flee their homes to seek safety," said Jolie. "It is too soon to know what will happen, but the significance of this moment — for the people of Ukraine, and for the international rule of law — cannot be overstated."

She also shared a link to the UNHCR's statement, which read, "We are gravely concerned about the fast-deteriorating situation and ongoing military action in Ukraine."

"The humanitarian consequences on civilian populations will be devastating," it continued. "There are no winners in war, but countless lives will be torn apart."

Russia's attack on Ukraine continues after their forces launched a large-scale invasion on Feb. 24 — the first major land conflict in Europe in decades. Details of the fighting change by the day, but hundreds of civilians have already been reported dead or wounded, including children. Millions of Ukrainians have also fled, the United Nations says.

The invasion, ordered by Russian President Vladimir Putin, has drawn condemnation around the world and increasingly severe economic sanctions against Russia.

With NATO forces massing in the region around Ukraine, various countries have also pledged aid or military support to the resistance. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called for peace talks — so far unsuccessful — while urging his country to fight back.