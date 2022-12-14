Angelina Jolie and Daughter Zahara Meet With Lawmakers to Advocate for Crime Victim Legislation

Angelina Jolie and daughter Zahara Jolie-Pitt concluded a two-day visit to Washington, D.C. on Wednesday after meeting with lawmakers to advocate for the passage of the Justice for All Reauthorization Act of 2022, which aims to protect crime victims.

Professor Jane Stoever, University of CA Irvine School of Law

In addition to creating a new crime victims' right to evidence and agency reports, the measure aims to improve forensic science, end the rape kit backlog, and address racial disparities in wrongful convictions that persist in America's criminal legal system.

A source close to the actress and humanitarian told PEOPLE that Jolie and her daughter spent the trip meeting with members of Congress and the White House to discuss a new provision in the legislation, which would give crime victims access to crime reports and evidence of their abuse.

"Currently, there's no method within the federal government that provides crime victims with a right of access to their own records of crimes they experienced and reported," Jolie, a longtime advocate for refugees through her work with the United Nations, told lawmakers.

Professor Jane Stoever, University of CA Irvine School of Law

She continued: "This is an issue across the country. Survivors need their records of reporting crimes they or their children experienced to advocate for health and trauma care and for safety protections in family court."

Jolie added that "access to these records should be a right for all families."

In photos from the visit, the Academy Award winner and her daughter can be seen meeting with Patrick Leahy, one of the bill's sponsors, and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.

The source told PEOPLE the actress also met with members of the White House Gender Policy Council about legislative priorities ahead of this week's launch of the U.S. Strategy to Prevent and Respond to Gender-Based Violence and also attended Tuesday's signing of the Respect for Marriage Act.

Professor Jane Stoever, University of CA Irvine School of Law

"I was honored to attend this historic and joyous bill signing for a law that ensures dignity and safety for LGBTQ and interracial couples and families," Jolie told PEOPLE in a statement. "While in DC advocating on issues concerning abuse with those who've been affected, Zahara and I were glad to also celebrate love and the security the Respect for Marriage Act provides."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Zahara — who began attending Spelman College in the fall — has joined her mom on previous visits to D.C. to advocate for issues including the Violence Against Women Act.

Jolie has also previously advocated in the capital for the Family Violence Prevention and Services Act and the Child Abuse Prevention and Treatment Act — part of her decades-long record of global advocacy for the health and protection of children and families.