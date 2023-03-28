Nashville Lawmaker Sparks Backlash for Christmas Photo Showing Family Holding Assault Rifles

In the resurfaced 2021 photo, Rep. Andy Ogles and his family are holding assault rifles and smiling, posed in front of a Christmas tree. The Nashville mayor went on Today to call the card "inappropriate"

By
Published on March 28, 2023 02:18 PM
Andy Ogles speaks to supporters after being declared the winner in Tennessee's 5th Congressional District Republican primary, in Franklin, Tenn
Photo: Mark Humphrey/AP/Shutterstock

Nashville's congressman, Rep. Andy Ogles, who responded to Monday's tragic shooting with "thoughts and prayers," is getting heat for his resurfaced 2021 Christmas card showing his family holding assault rifles.

In a tweet responding to the Monday shooting that killed three staffers and three children at The Covenant School, Rep. Ogles wrote:

"My family and I are devastated by the tragedy that took place at The Covenant School in Nashville this morning. We are sending our thoughts and prayers to the families of those lost. As a father of three, I am utterly heartbroken by this senseless act of violence."

"I am closely monitoring the situation and working with local officials," he added. "Thank you to the brave first responders who have provided support throughout this tragedy," Ogles concluded the statement.

Twitter users have since flooded the comments with the resurfaced Christmas photo, accusing the Tennessee representative of hypocrisy and contributing to the problem.

"Here's the problem, congressman," actor and writer Jim Piddock responded. "This atrocity happened in the district you represent because fake Christians like you post 'family' Christmas photos like the one below. So YOU are responsible for the deaths of those three innocent children and three adults."

"Ya ok, you know rep Ogles, i would really love to believe this," another commenter wrote. "However, based on your christmas card (which really isn't about Christ or spreading ANY joy) I say you are full of BS.Apologies mean NOTHING and God says your thoughts and prayers are empty and Hollow! #FixThisToday!"

In the photo, Ogles and his wife Monica are posed with their three children in front of a Christmas tree, all smiling and holding guns except for the couple's youngest, who is in a Santa hat holding a picture of three elves.

Nashville's mayor, John Cooper, has since responded to the "inappropriate" family Christmas card, sharing his thoughts on Today with Hoda Kotb.

Nashville Mayor John Cooper addresses the media after a mass shooting at The Covenant School on March 27, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Thaddaeus McAdams/Shutterstock

"Whatever your political feelings are, we should not be celebrating the cult of the gun," Cooper told Kotb on Tuesday of Rep. Ogles, who represents the district where the shooting occurred.

"I think the whole country can look at it and shudder a bit," he added of the card.

Monday's attack culminated with police killing the shooter, who has since been identified as 28-year-old Audrey Hale, reportedly a former student at the Christian school, according to Nashville Police Department spokesperson Don Aaron.

Aaron said that Hale entered The Covenant School through the side entrance before opening fire. The shooter was engaged on the second floor of the building by two police officers who responded to a 10:13 a.m. call, and Hale died at the scene by 10:27 a.m., Aaron said, adding that the shooter had two "assault-type rifles" and one pistol.

According to its website, The Covenant School was founded in 2001 by the Covenant Presbyterian Church, and the average enrollment is 195-210.

President Joe Biden addressed the shooting Monday afternoon during the Small Business Administration's Women's Business Summit.

"It's sick," Biden said. "We're still gathering the facts of what happened and why and we do know that as of now, there are a number of people who did not make it, including children. It's heartbreaking. A family's worst nightmare."

Biden thanked Nashville officers saying they "responded incredibly swiftly, within minutes, to end the danger."

"We have to do more to stop gun violence," Biden continued. "It's ripping our communities apart. Ripping the soul of this nation, and we have to do more to protect our schools so that they aren't turned into prisons. You know, the shooter in this situation reportedly had two assault weapons and a pistol — two AK-47s, so I call on Congress again to pass my assault weapons ban. It's about time that we begin to make some more progress."

Hallie Scruggs, 9, daughter of Covenant Presbyterian Church pastor Chad Scruggs, was one of three 9-year-olds who were fatally shot on Monday morning. Evelyn Dieckhaus and William Kinney also died along with Cynthia Peak, 61, Katherine Koonce, 60, and Mike Hill, 61, according to the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department.

Related Articles
https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=10157784598869695&set=a.433699694694 Chad Scruggs (Father) Hallie Scruggs (Victim)
Covenant School Church Pastor's Daughter, 9, Among 6 Victims Who Died in Nashville School Shooting
nashville mass shooting
3 Children, 3 Adults Killed in Nashville School After 28-Year-Old Shooter Opens Fire; Shooter Also Dead
The Covenant School shooting
Nashville School Shooter Identified in Attack that Killed 6 People, Including 3 Children
The Covenant School shooting
Victims of Nashville School Shooting Identified, Including 3 9-Year-Old Children
Mike Hill https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=454550401384645&set=a.101566233349732
Beloved Custodian, 61, Worked at Nashville School for 13 Years Before Being Killed in Shooting
Hannah McDonald
Nashville TV Reporter Covering School Shooting Reveals Her 'Angel' Mother-in-Law Survived the Attack
The Covenant School shooting
School Maps and Additional Weapons Found at Home of Nashville Shooter
The Covenant School shooting
Nashville Shooter Sent Alarming Messages to Ex-Teammate. Then Teammate Called Cops, Was Put on Hold During Attack
Katherine Koonce; Mike Hill; Hallie Scruggs
'We Are Grieving Tremendous Loss': Here's What We Know About the Nashville School Shooting Victims
https://www.tiktok.com/@niecynash_/video/7215328919359343918
Niecy Nash Speaks Out amid Nashville Shooting 30 Years After Brother's Death at School: 'We're Losing Our Way'
Ashbey Beasley highland partk shooting survivor
Survivor of Illinois July 4 Mass Shooting Was in Nashville on Vacation During School Attack: 'This Is America'
https://www.thecovenantschool.com/welcome/Dr. Katherine KoonceHead of School
Nashville School Shooting Claims the Life of Covenant School Leader: 'She Was a Beautiful Person'
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4So52xcHTRQ
Nashville TV Reporter Reveals She's a School Shooting Survivor: 'Can't Even Describe It'
Jana Kramer Christmas with Kids
Jana Kramer Confirms Her 2 Children Are Safe After Nashville School Shooting, Asks for Prayers
Shawn Johnson/Instagram
Shawn Johnson Reveals Her Children's School Was on Lockdown amid Nashville Shooting: 'Today Changed Me'
LeAnn Rimes attends MusiCares Person of the Year honoring Aerosmith at West Hall at Los Angeles Convention Center on January 24, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images); Mickey Guyton attends the 2022 CMT Music Awards at Nashville Municipal Auditorium on April 11, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for CMT); Sheryl Crow attends the 53nd annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 13, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images)
LeAnn Rimes, Mickey Guyton, Sheryl Crow and More Country Stars React to Nashville School Shooting