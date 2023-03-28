Nashville Lawmaker Sparks Backlash for Christmas Photo Showing Family Holding Assault Rifles

Nashville's congressman, Rep. Andy Ogles, who responded to Monday's tragic shooting with "thoughts and prayers," is getting heat for his resurfaced 2021 Christmas card showing his family holding assault rifles.

In a tweet responding to the Monday shooting that killed three staffers and three children at The Covenant School, Rep. Ogles wrote:

"My family and I are devastated by the tragedy that took place at The Covenant School in Nashville this morning. We are sending our thoughts and prayers to the families of those lost. As a father of three, I am utterly heartbroken by this senseless act of violence."

"I am closely monitoring the situation and working with local officials," he added. "Thank you to the brave first responders who have provided support throughout this tragedy," Ogles concluded the statement.

Twitter users have since flooded the comments with the resurfaced Christmas photo, accusing the Tennessee representative of hypocrisy and contributing to the problem.

"Here's the problem, congressman," actor and writer Jim Piddock responded. "This atrocity happened in the district you represent because fake Christians like you post 'family' Christmas photos like the one below. So YOU are responsible for the deaths of those three innocent children and three adults."

"Ya ok, you know rep Ogles, i would really love to believe this," another commenter wrote. "However, based on your christmas card (which really isn't about Christ or spreading ANY joy) I say you are full of BS.Apologies mean NOTHING and God says your thoughts and prayers are empty and Hollow! #FixThisToday!"

In the photo, Ogles and his wife Monica are posed with their three children in front of a Christmas tree, all smiling and holding guns except for the couple's youngest, who is in a Santa hat holding a picture of three elves.

Nashville's mayor, John Cooper, has since responded to the "inappropriate" family Christmas card, sharing his thoughts on Today with Hoda Kotb.

Thaddaeus McAdams/Shutterstock

"Whatever your political feelings are, we should not be celebrating the cult of the gun," Cooper told Kotb on Tuesday of Rep. Ogles, who represents the district where the shooting occurred.

"I think the whole country can look at it and shudder a bit," he added of the card.

Monday's attack culminated with police killing the shooter, who has since been identified as 28-year-old Audrey Hale, reportedly a former student at the Christian school, according to Nashville Police Department spokesperson Don Aaron.

Aaron said that Hale entered The Covenant School through the side entrance before opening fire. The shooter was engaged on the second floor of the building by two police officers who responded to a 10:13 a.m. call, and Hale died at the scene by 10:27 a.m., Aaron said, adding that the shooter had two "assault-type rifles" and one pistol.

According to its website, The Covenant School was founded in 2001 by the Covenant Presbyterian Church, and the average enrollment is 195-210.

President Joe Biden addressed the shooting Monday afternoon during the Small Business Administration's Women's Business Summit.

"It's sick," Biden said. "We're still gathering the facts of what happened and why and we do know that as of now, there are a number of people who did not make it, including children. It's heartbreaking. A family's worst nightmare."

Biden thanked Nashville officers saying they "responded incredibly swiftly, within minutes, to end the danger."

"We have to do more to stop gun violence," Biden continued. "It's ripping our communities apart. Ripping the soul of this nation, and we have to do more to protect our schools so that they aren't turned into prisons. You know, the shooter in this situation reportedly had two assault weapons and a pistol — two AK-47s, so I call on Congress again to pass my assault weapons ban. It's about time that we begin to make some more progress."

Hallie Scruggs, 9, daughter of Covenant Presbyterian Church pastor Chad Scruggs, was one of three 9-year-olds who were fatally shot on Monday morning. Evelyn Dieckhaus and William Kinney also died along with Cynthia Peak, 61, Katherine Koonce, 60, and Mike Hill, 61, according to the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department.