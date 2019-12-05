Andy Cohen Slams Trump's Anti-Surrogacy Judicial Appointee, Vows to Send His Son's 'Poopy Diapers'

Andy Cohen is speaking out about President Donald Trump‘s latest federal judge nominee.

On Wednesday, Cohen posted a clip of his “Jackhole of the Day” segment from Watch What Happens Live on Instagram. During the segment, the television host shared his outrage about the appointment of Sarah Pitlyk, who was confirmed by the Senate on Tuesday.

According to the Washington Post, Pitlyk opposes abortion, surrogacy, and in vitro fertilization and has also been heavily criticized for her lack of trial experience. Cohen welcomed his 10-month-old son Benjamin — recently named PEOPLE’s Cutest Baby Alive — via surrogate earlier this year.

“Tonight’s Jackhole goes to Sarah Pitlyk, who was confirmed as a federal judge by the Senate today with a lifetime appointment to the U.S. District Court in my home state of Missouri,” Cohen, 51, said during Watch What Happens Live.

“She spent the bulk of her career aggressively going after the rights of people to use fertility treatments and surrogacy,” he continued. “Meaning if you are one of the millions of couples who are struggling to conceive, or who have turned to surrogacy to start a family like I did to have Ben, you are totally screwed on this woman’s watch.”

Cohen also pointed out Pitlyk’s lack of trial experience, saying that she had “never even tried a case” before her confirmation.

“What she has done is made this country a less safe and fair place for people whose greatest wish is to have a family, and I think that ought to be a crime,” he said, visibly angry.

“Judge Pitlyk, I got a shipment of poopy diapers coming your way, on behalf of my son,” Cohen said.

The father of one captioned his Instagram post: “I. AM. ENRAGED. And you should be too.”

In February, Cohen opened up to PEOPLE about finding a surrogate to bring his dream of being a father to fruition.

“I worked with an incredible surrogate,” he told PEOPLE at the time. “She was in California. Surrogacy is illegal in so many states, including New York. I don’t understand why. It’s a voluntary process, obviously.”

“My surrogate just viewed it as, she was giving me the ultimate gift. She gave me life,” Cohen added. “So I’ll be forever indebted to her.”

The WWHL host said he was in the room when the surrogate gave birth to Benjamin on Feb. 4. “I had been hoping that he would have a full head of hair, and he really over-delivered,” Cohen previously joked. “That was the first thing you see, the head of hair coming out. And I was amazed.”

Pitlyk was given a “not qualified” rating by the American Bar Association, according to the Post. According to a letter addressing the issue, “Ms. Pitlyk has never tried a case as lead or co-counsel, whether civil or criminal. She has never examined a witness. Though Ms. Pitlyk has argued one case in a court of appeals, she has not taken a deposition. She has not argued any motion in a state or federal trial court. She has never picked a jury. She has never participated at any stage of a criminal matter.”