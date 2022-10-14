Andy Cohen Builds His Dream 'Real Housewives' Cast of American First Ladies

At BravoCon on Friday, Cohen named the five first ladies he'd like to see star in a Real Housewives series — and noted one he'd want in a recurring Friend role

By
Kyler Alvord
Kyler Alvord

Kyler Alvord leads PEOPLE's digital politics coverage as a senior news editor for the brand. He joined the publication in 2021 on the crime beat.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on October 14, 2022 03:41 PM
First Ladies casting
Photo: Getty(5)

Andy Cohen has some thoughts about which first ladies he'd want to star in The Real Housewives of the White House — if such a thing were to exist.

During the "Ask Andy" panel at BravoCon on Friday, moderated by Today show co-hosts Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie, an audience member asked the Watch What Happens Live star what five women from history — living or dead — he'd pick to be Housewives. To narrow the scope, he decided to pick from the pool of American first ladies.

Cohen's first pick was strategic businesswoman Eleanor Roosevelt, the longest-serving first lady, followed by fashion icon Jackie Kennedy, who had one of the shortest tenures. Since Cohen loves some drama, he chose to throw consecutive first ladies Nancy Reagan and Barbara Bush into the mix, adding that "those two hated each other," referencing their long-rumored rivalry.

Cohen heeded the suggestion of an audience member — who had yelled "Michelle!" as he was listing off names — and completed the dream cast with modern-day inspiration Michelle Obama.

For some added spice, Cohen also decided that notably checked-out first lady Melania Trump, whose husband is an actual business mogul, would serve as a friend that drops by from time to time. "Excuse me, that's a show!" he said.

Bravocon
Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

BravoCon returned to New York City on Friday after a two-year hiatus and will last through the weekend, featuring appearances from beloved Bravo stars who are participating in panels and photo ops. Already, the event has been full of big moments — including a surprise visit by Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Lisa Rinna, who originally said she couldn't make it due to scheduling conflicts.

Keep up with PEOPLE's coverage of BravoCon 2022 as the star-studded weekend continues to bring the heat.

Related Articles
Hoda Kotb Savannah Guthrie
Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie Are Headed to BravoCon to Grill Andy Cohen!
WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- Episode 19130 -- Pictured: Lisa Rinna -- (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images) ; WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- Episode 19135 -- Pictured: Kathy Hilton -- (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images); Kyle Richards attends the Halloween Horror Nights Opening Night Celebration at Universal Studios Hollywood on September 08, 2022 in Universal City, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Universal Studios Hollywood
16 Bravolebrity Feuds Fans Hope Are Addressed at BravoCon 2022
NBC's Party at THE POOL Celebrating NBC's New Season -- Pictured: Kyle Richards, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills on Bravo
Kyle Richards Says She's in a 'Way Better' Place Weeks After 'RHOBH' Reunion: 'Time Heals All Wounds'
Erika Girardi Opens Up About What She Misses from Her Marriage to Tom Girardi
'RHOBH' Star Erika Girardi Is 'Grateful' to Be 'in a Much Better Place' After Recent Legal Victories
Bravocon Andy Cohen, Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Erika Girardi, Denise Richards,Dorit Kemsley, Teddi Mellencamp
Everything to Know About BravoCon 2022, Including When It Is and Who Is Going to Be There
Coolio
A '90s Teen Fan Turned Reporter Reflects on Her Special Connection with Late Rapper Coolio
Eleanor Roosevelt's portrait unveiling in 1966
A Look Back at Our All-Time Favorite First Lady Portraits Adorning the White House
bravocon-g
BravoCon 2022: Here Are the More Than 100 Stars Who Will Be There — and When Tickets Go on Sale
Kathy Hilton and Kim Richards and Kyle Richards
A Complete Timeline of Kyle Richards, Kim Richards and Kathy Hilton's Family Drama
Kyle Cook, Paige Desorbo, Austen Kroll, Craig COnover, Jason Cameron, Julia McGuire, Ciara Miller, Gabrielle Kniery, Lindsay Hubbard, Amanda Batula
Everything to Know About 'Winter House' Season 2
RuPaul's Drag Race Season 2
'RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race': AJ McLean, Kevin McHale and All the Stars Behind the Queens
Beanie Feldstein as "Fanny Brice"; Lea Michele as "Fanny Brice"
A Complete Timeline of the 'Funny Girl' Casting Saga
real housewives of dubai
Meet 'The Real Housewives of Dubai' ! Bravo Introduces New Cast and Announces Series Premiere Date
Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga attend the opening night of 2019 BravoCon at Hammerstein Ballroom on November 15, 2019 in New York City
A Complete Timeline of Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga's Feud
Harry Hamlin (L) and Lisa Rinna attend the Amazon Prime Video post Emmy Awards party at Cecconi's on September 17, 2018 in West Hollywood, California
Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin's Relationship Timeline
sutton stracke
'Real' 'Housewives' from Different Franchises Hanging Out IRL