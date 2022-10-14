Andy Cohen has some thoughts about which first ladies he'd want to star in The Real Housewives of the White House — if such a thing were to exist.

During the "Ask Andy" panel at BravoCon on Friday, moderated by Today show co-hosts Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie, an audience member asked the Watch What Happens Live star what five women from history — living or dead — he'd pick to be Housewives. To narrow the scope, he decided to pick from the pool of American first ladies.

Cohen's first pick was strategic businesswoman Eleanor Roosevelt, the longest-serving first lady, followed by fashion icon Jackie Kennedy, who had one of the shortest tenures. Since Cohen loves some drama, he chose to throw consecutive first ladies Nancy Reagan and Barbara Bush into the mix, adding that "those two hated each other," referencing their long-rumored rivalry.

Cohen heeded the suggestion of an audience member — who had yelled "Michelle!" as he was listing off names — and completed the dream cast with modern-day inspiration Michelle Obama.

For some added spice, Cohen also decided that notably checked-out first lady Melania Trump, whose husband is an actual business mogul, would serve as a friend that drops by from time to time. "Excuse me, that's a show!" he said.

Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

BravoCon returned to New York City on Friday after a two-year hiatus and will last through the weekend, featuring appearances from beloved Bravo stars who are participating in panels and photo ops. Already, the event has been full of big moments — including a surprise visit by Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Lisa Rinna, who originally said she couldn't make it due to scheduling conflicts.

Keep up with PEOPLE's coverage of BravoCon 2022 as the star-studded weekend continues to bring the heat.