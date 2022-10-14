Politics Andy Cohen Builds His Dream 'Real Housewives' Cast of American First Ladies At BravoCon on Friday, Cohen named the five first ladies he'd like to see star in a Real Housewives series — and noted one he'd want in a recurring Friend role By Kyler Alvord Kyler Alvord Twitter Kyler Alvord leads PEOPLE's digital politics coverage as a senior news editor for the brand. He joined the publication in 2021 on the crime beat. People Editorial Guidelines Published on October 14, 2022 03:41 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Getty(5) Andy Cohen has some thoughts about which first ladies he'd want to star in The Real Housewives of the White House — if such a thing were to exist. During the "Ask Andy" panel at BravoCon on Friday, moderated by Today show co-hosts Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie, an audience member asked the Watch What Happens Live star what five women from history — living or dead — he'd pick to be Housewives. To narrow the scope, he decided to pick from the pool of American first ladies. Cohen's first pick was strategic businesswoman Eleanor Roosevelt, the longest-serving first lady, followed by fashion icon Jackie Kennedy, who had one of the shortest tenures. Since Cohen loves some drama, he chose to throw consecutive first ladies Nancy Reagan and Barbara Bush into the mix, adding that "those two hated each other," referencing their long-rumored rivalry. Cohen heeded the suggestion of an audience member — who had yelled "Michelle!" as he was listing off names — and completed the dream cast with modern-day inspiration Michelle Obama. A Look Back at Our All-Time Favorite First Lady Portraits Adorning the White House For some added spice, Cohen also decided that notably checked-out first lady Melania Trump, whose husband is an actual business mogul, would serve as a friend that drops by from time to time. "Excuse me, that's a show!" he said. Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty See the Today Hosts-Turned-Reality Stars in Hilarious Real Housewives Parody: 'I Always Make It Rain' BravoCon returned to New York City on Friday after a two-year hiatus and will last through the weekend, featuring appearances from beloved Bravo stars who are participating in panels and photo ops. Already, the event has been full of big moments — including a surprise visit by Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Lisa Rinna, who originally said she couldn't make it due to scheduling conflicts. Keep up with PEOPLE's coverage of BravoCon 2022 as the star-studded weekend continues to bring the heat.