It was worlds colliding on Monday night as President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump and various aides were celebrated at a Buckingham Palace banquet in honor of their U.K. state visit. Toasting them was Queen Elizabeth alongside other senior members of the royal family.

Andy Cohen was apologetic they had to go through with it all.

“We are so sorry you had to endure these miserable people,” the Bravo host commented on the official Instagram for Prince William and Kate Middleton, which shared photos from the Monday dinner.

It wasn’t the first time Cohen has expressed displeasure at Trump’s presidency, and his was hardly the only critical voice. Many commenters on the post expressed dismay that the U.K. royals were mixing with American politics.

“The Queen next to Trump is a nauseating sight,” one person wrote.

While there is a long history of state visits between the royal family and American presidents — the Queen has made four official trips to the U.S., most recently in 2007 — President Trump’s habit of disregarding the norms for such affairs has made his visit controversial in unusual ways.

Just before he landed in London on Monday, he attacked London’s mayor as a “stone cold loser,” and late last week he was quoted in a U.K. interview describing Meghan Markle‘s past criticism of him as a politician as “nasty.”

From left: President Donald Trump and Queen Elizabeth at a Buckingham Palace banquet on Monday for Trump's state visit.

Trump has been met with protests this week as well, including the return of a giant blimp depicting him as an orange-skinned baby.

At Monday’s dinner, the first couple were joined by the president’s four adult children — Donald Trump Jr., Eric, Ivanka and Tiffany Trump — as well as administration officials including Steven Mnuchin, the Treasury secretary, and Jared Kushner, Ivanka’s husband.

The trip, which will include visits to Ireland and France, is officially set to mark the 75th anniversary of D-Day and to reaffirm the close relationship between the U.S. and the U.K.

“I think it’ll be very important,” Trump told reporters on Sunday ahead of the visit. “It certainly will be very interesting. There’s a lot going on in the U.K. And I’m sure it’s going to work out very well for them.”