Andy Barr Wins Republican Primary in Kentucky amid ‘Grief and Pain’ of Wife’s Death

Carol Barr died suddenly on June 16 in her Lexington, Kentucky, home at the age of 39

Rep. Andy Barr on Tuesday won the Republican primary in Kentucky’s 6th Congressional District, about one week after his wife’s sudden death.

Barr, who will be looking to secure a fifth term in the House of Representatives in November, won with 94 percent of the vote with 25 percent of precincts reporting, according to the Associated Press.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The congressman’s wife, Carol Barr, died suddenly on June 16 in her Lexington home at the age of 39. The coroner later said Carol was in her home office and the cause of death appeared to be a heart condition called mitral valve prolapse (MVP).

In a statement released following her death, Barr, 46, said: “At this time of tremendous grief and pain, we ask for prayers for our beautiful, dear and precious Carol, the greatest, most selfless and giving wife, mother, daughter, sister and friend.”

“In this moment of profound grief and heartbreak," he continued, "we are so grateful for the gift and blessing of Carol’s life.”

Image zoom Kentucky Rep. Andy Barr (right), with wife Carol Barr, being congratulated by supporters after his 2012 election win. Pablo Alcala/Lexington Herald-Leader/Tribune News Service via Getty

Carol was buried Monday after a memorial service earlier that day — 12 years and one day after she and Rep. Barr married, according to The Lexington Herald-Leader. The pair shared two daughters, 9-year-old Eleanor and 7-year-old Mary Clay.

"This was not the plan," Rep. Barr said in his eulogy for his wife, the paper reported.

“The plan was to work hard, save the world, raise our kids right, sprint through the chaos,” he continued, “and then, when the time was right to finally reap the reward — catch our breath, at last, spend more time together and enjoy our lives traveling, laughing, loving together forever. That was our plan.”

Image zoom Kentucky Rep. Andy Barr (right) with his wife, Carol, in 2018 Timothy D Easley/AP/Shutterstock

Image zoom Kentucky Rep. Andy Barr (right) next to his wife, Carol, and their daughters Eleanor and Mary Clay in 2018 Timothy D Easley/AP/Shutterstock

Carol’s neighbor, Carol Russell, told PEOPLE earlier this week that her friend “exuded goodness.”

"She loved Andy," said Russell, 65. "She was so proud of him and his work. She was his staunchest supporter."