In his announcement that he was running to be governor of New York, the younger Giuliani touched on his family history: "I'm a politician out of the womb. It's in my DNA"

Andrew Giuliani's Campaign Highlights Bond with Dad Rudy as He Says of Any Differences, 'We're Italians'

Amid his campaign for governor of New York, Republican candidate Andrew Giuliani is turning to the man who taught him the ropes: his dad, Rudy Giuliani.

The younger Giuliani, 36, is an ex-Trump White House aide, though he has no electoral experience. That's where his 77-year-old dad — a former New York City mayor, presidential candidate and Trump attorney — comes in.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In a new profile published Monday, The Washington Post examines how Andrew's bond with Rudy has become a highlight of his campaign, even with his dad's recent reputation at times threatening to overshadow him.

During an appearance at the recent St. Patrick's Day Parade in Queens, Andrew worked the crowd to gather the required signatures to get on the ballot. The crowd, meanwhile, focused its attention on his dad, chanting: "Ru-dy! Ru-dy! Ru-dy!" the Post reports.

"I love his father. Is that the son?" a retired clerical worker could be overhead saying, per the Post, while others on the scene urged Rudy himself to venture back into politics.

Andrew Giuliani Andrew Giuliani | Credit: Astrid Stawiarz/Getty

Rudy's long career has become mired in particular controversy since his time serving as former President Donald Trump's attorney and adviser.

In June 2021, he was suspended from practicing law in New York by an appellate court that said he made "demonstrably false and misleading statements" about Trump's 2020 election loss to Biden, which Trump had wrongly claimed was stolen from him.

Federal agents also raided Rudy's home and office last year during an investigation into his work in Ukraine. "Mr. Giuliani respects the law, and he can demonstrate that his conduct as a lawyer and a citizen was absolutely legal and ethical," his lawyer told the Associated Press following the raid (Trump himself has also called the operation "very, very unfair.")

Rudy's occasionally erratic behavior in recent years has also raised eyebrows, including the now-notorious video of him apparently sweating profusely during a Trump press conference, an appearance in Borat Subsequent Moviefilm and a moment when he was filmed shaving his face while seated in an airport restaurant and eating soup.

Andrew, while popular among some in Trump's circle, has had his own ups and downs — both for past behaviors (he was kicked off the Duke University golf team in 2008 for reportedly throwing an apple in a teammate's face, though he disputes that account) and more recent comments, like invoking his daughter when making anti-transgender statements.

Andrew's campaign website, which highlights his work with COVID-19 funding and 9/11 victims, says that he wants to "save New York."

RELATED VIDEO: Justice Clarence Thomas' Wife Ginni Urged Mark Meadows to Overturn 2020 Election, Texts Reveal

The younger Giuliani, who was a fixture at his dad's own campaign appearances when he was just a child, is undeterred from highlighting his close bond with his dad, telling the Post in its new story: "My father is one of my best friends. I'm as proud now of my father as I've ever been."

His campaign announcement — made back in May — also touched on his family's history in politics, with Andrew telling The New York Post: "I'm a politician out of the womb. It's in my DNA."

Asked by the Washington Post whether he's ever expressed criticism of his father, Andrew demurred, telling the paper: "We're Italians. It stays in the family."

Other Giulianis, it seems, are also keeping it in the family. Andrew's mom, Donna Hanover — who went through a high-profile divorce with Rudy in the early 2000s — told the Post of her son's latest efforts: "Andrew has been a very loving son to me and I love him very much."