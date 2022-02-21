Kerry Kennedy and Andrew Cuomo's Daughter Has a Popular Spirituality and 'Healing' Business

The youngest daughter of the former New York governor has sold hundreds of items on her Etsy shop, MicLovesMe

While former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's political career came to a halt last year amid a sexual harassment investigation he continues to dispute, his daughters — who lived with and assisted him during the COVID-19 pandemic — are staying busy.

Daughter Michaela, for one, has been running a successful online shop that's sold out of nearly everything.

According to the online storefront, which places an emphasis on accessories that promote "healing" and "magic," MicLovesMe has made 440 sales and has an average item review of five-out-of-five stars, with reviews dating back to 2020.

"The single connector between all humans is that we are each unique," the store's description reads. "Mic Loves Me imitates the individuality that bridges us all by creating only one-of-a-kind specialty objects. Above all, MicLovesMe is created to empower healing and spread love."

Items previously sold through the store include $55 "Inspiration Earrings" meant to draw in luck and abundance, a $44 "Bi Bi Bi" clay ring to calm, inspire and "stimulate the root chakra" and a stretch bracelet set that reads "Mask Up, Buttercup" — a nod to the pandemic, which helped propel her father's national profile.

The only item currently available in the shop is a $5.55, 10-minute guided meditation meant to "begin, conclude or reenergize any time of day."

In a 2020 interview with PEOPLE, then-Gov. Cuomo spoke about how Michaela and her sisters — twins Mariah and Cara, 27 — had helped assist him during what was then the height of the pandemic in New York state.

Michaela, her dad said, worked with support groups while COVID-19 cases rose, and all three daughters had temporarily moved in to the governor's mansion in Albany to quarantine together.

"If there's a silver lining to any of this," he told PEOPLE at the time, "that's one."

Last year, Michaela — a graduate of Brown University — revealed she is demisexual, opening up about her identity on Instagram Live with activist and author Donato Tramuto.

"When I was in elementary school, I feared that I was lesbian. When I was in middle school, I came out to my family and close friends as bisexual. When I was in high school, I discovered pansexuality and thought, 'That's the flag for me,' " Michaela said then.

Advocates describe demisexuality as individuals who only feel sexually attracted to someone when they have an emotional bond with the person. A demisexual person can be gay, straight, bisexual, or pansexual and can have any gender identity.

In her Instagram Live appearance last year, Michaela said: "I've recently learned more about demisexuality and have believed that that identity resonates with me most."

During Pride Month, Michaela initially came out as queer in a lengthy Instagram post, encouraging LGBTQ allies to be vocal in their support "by speaking up against homophobia and by actively reaching out to the members of your community who's sexual expression may be isolating."