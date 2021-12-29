Westchester County District Attorney Mimi Rocah said that her office had found "credible evidence" that the alleged conduct against the women did occur, but charges could not be pursued

Andrew Cuomo Will Not Face Charges After Being Accused of Unwanted Kissing by 2 Women

Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo will not face charges related to allegations of unwanted kissing by two women.

Westchester County District Attorney Mimi Rocah said Tuesday that her office had found "credible evidence" that the alleged conduct against the women — one of whom was a state trooper assigned to his detail — did occur. However, charges could not be pursued.

"In both instances, my Office has determined that, although the allegations and witnesses were credible, and the conduct concerning, we cannot pursue criminal charges due to the statutory requirements of the criminal laws of New York," Rocah wrote in a statement.

According to the district attorney's statement, Cuomo is accused of asking a state trooper formerly assigned to his detail "if he could kiss her" while at his home in Mount Kisco.

"[The trooper] further indicated that she was concerned about the ramifications of denying the Governor's request and so she said 'sure,' " the statement says. "The Governor then kissed her on the cheek."

The second allegation was made by a woman who told investigators that Cuomo "grabbed her arm, pulled her toward him and kissed her on the cheek without seeking permission for such a greeting while the two were at an event at White Plains High School," according to Rocah.

Cuomo's attorney did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Governor of New York Andrew Cuomo Andrew Cuomo | Credit: Cindy Ord/Getty

The same state trooper also accused Cuomo of unwanted touching at an event at Belmont Park in September 2019. Last week, Acting Nassau County District Attorney Joyce Smith said that an investigation had found the allegations to be "credible, deeply troubling but not criminal under New York law," according to the Associated Press.

The alleged encounters with the state trooper were detailed in the August report from New York Attorney General Letitia James that found Cuomo "sexually harassed multiple women."

James' investigation determined Cuomo engaged in "unwanted groping, kisses, hugging, and making inappropriate comments" with both current and former New York state employees. She added that the actions "created a hostile work environment for women."

In October, Cuomo was charged with forcible touching, a misdemeanor sex crime, in Albany, New York. According to a misdemeanor complaint obtained by PEOPLE, Cuomo allegedly "did ... forcibly place his hand under the blouse shirt of the victim" and onto her breast.

Cuomo has denied allegations that he acted inappropriately, despite the accounts of 11 women corroborated by the report. He has said he "never inappropriately touched anybody" but apologized for what he insisted was inadvertent behavior.

He stepped down as governor of New York in August, shortly after James' report was published.