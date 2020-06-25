Andrew Cuomo Talks Bachelorhood and If He’ll Date Again (After COVID-19)

"Man does not live by government alone," he says

This is likely the last thing anyone should be worried about with Andrew Cuomo — but, as a matter of fact, no, no one has asked him out recently.

"This has only been posited in the abstract," the New York governor joked with PEOPLE during a recent interview about his last three months in the center of the novel coronavirus pandemic, which made him the country's most famous governor.

That spotlight also made him one of the state's most notable bachelors. (He split from chef Sandra Lee, New York's "first girlfriend," last year and was previously married to Kerry Kennedy, with whom he shares three daughters.)

A late-April survey by a professional matchmaker found that the 62-year old and his younger brother, CNN anchor Chris, were voted "the most handsome men in New York."

Even so, Cuomo tells PEOPLE wryly: "No one has asked me for a date, no one. Not a single date. Not an offer."

Would Cuomo be open to the possibility, at some point in the coronavirus-free future? Well, yes — "man does not live by government alone," he says.

For now, though, he'd be no good to a partner, he tells PEOPLE.

"I was so obsessed and consumed that it wouldn't be fair to anyone else," the governor says.