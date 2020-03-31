Image zoom New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (left) and Chris Cuomo Kevin Mazur/Getty

Another day, another interview in which CNN host Chris Cuomo bantered and bickered with his big brother, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Throughout the new coronavirus pandemic, the governor has been interviewed by his younger brother on the latter’s nightly news show. Their exchanges regularly turn into a spotlight on their brotherly bond — complete with quips, snipes and snarking (even over their mom).

On Monday night, the siblings kept things a little lighthearted once again, this time when discussing if the governor had his sights set on becoming president at some point in the future.

“Are you thinking about running for president? Tell the audience,” Chris, 49, asked his brother, his tone ever-so-slightly sarcastic.

“No,” Andrew, 62, quickly responded.

“No, you won’t answer?” Chris asked, to which the governor again insisted that he was not looking to run for president.

“No, I answered. The answer is no. I answered the questions, sometimes it’s one word: No,” he said.

RELATED: What to Know About New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo as He Is Thrust Into Coronavirus Spotlight and Tussles with Trump

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says he has no plans to ever run for President, has not considered it, and will never consider it. https://t.co/HOc6YMH21h pic.twitter.com/tJ0StngKPK — CNN (@CNN) March 31, 2020

“How can you know what you might think about at some point right now?” Chris asked later in the interview.

“Because I know what I might think about and what I won’t think about,” Andrew responded, adding to his little brother, “You’re a great interviewer, by the way.”

“Appreciate it, learned from the best,” Chris shot back.

The conversation then shifted to former Vice President Joe Biden, who is the front-runner to become the Democratic Party’s presidential nominee and face Donald Trump in November.

“I know Joe Biden for many years,” Gov. Cuomo said on CNN. “I worked with him when he was vice president. He has been a tremendous asset to the state of New York when he was vice president to President Obama. I’ve worked with him on a professional level, I know him personally. I can’t say enough good things about Joe Biden.”

“I think he’s a great public servant, I think he’s been extraordinary on a number of levels,” he continued. “I think he is a good man, I think he has a good heart.”

“He’s got to get through his primary, there’s a long race to go, we’ll see how this plays for the president,” Chris said.

RELATED: Billy Joel Says He’s ‘So Proud’ of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo for Coronavirus Pandemic Efforts

Image zoom Former Vice President Joe Biden

With New York becoming the epicenter of the coronavirus epidemic, home to more than 40 percent of all confirmed cases in the country and about 40 percent of the deaths, Gov. Cuomo has become the face of the nation’s state leaders, holding daily press conferences on how to combat the spread.

As of Tuesday morning, there were more than 163,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the United States and more than 3,000 deaths, including about 67,000 cases in New York and 1,220 deaths, according to available data.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. To help provide doctors and nurses on the front lines with life-saving medical resources, donate to Direct Relief here.