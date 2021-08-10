Attorney Who Advised Andrew Cuomo Resigns From Time's Up

Roberta Kaplan's resignation comes after the New York Attorney General found that she advised Cuomo on a letter meant to discredit one of his accusers

The political fallout from the cloud of sexual harassment charges surrounding New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who resigned Tuesday, includes a shake-up at a top progressive organization that fights for victims of harassment.

The day before Cuomo announced his resignation, Roberta Kaplan said she would step down as the chair of the board of directors for Time's Up, a group she co-founded during the height of the #MeToo movement.

Kaplan, 55, is an attorney and longtime woman's rights advocate who was pressured to resign from Time's Up after the New York Attorney General's report on Cuomo revealed last week that Kaplan had advised the governor on a letter meant to discredit one of his accusers.

Kaplan co-founded Time's Up Legal Defense Fund in 2018. The organization helps with the claims of women who have been subjected to sexual harassment and discrimination in the workplace.

An open letter on Medium signed by more than 80 members of the Time's Up community to the group's governing board said survivors and victims "were dismayed yet unsurprised" to see Kaplan mentioned in the Cuomo report.

"Time's Up has abandoned the very people it was supposed to champion," the letter, written by Alison Turkos, states.

Turkos identifies herself as a sexual assault survivor "fighting for systemic change," and her letter states that Time's Up and Kaplan have failed her community.

"Instead of helping survivors remain at the center of our own stories, we find out in the press that you were consulted by abusers to aid them in victim-blaming and undermining our ability to come forward," Turkos wrote. "This behavior harms all survivors."

In a resignation letter first reported by The New York Times, Kaplan wrote that she couldn't discuss any dealings she had with clients, but she defended her work supporting women, including three who allege harassment by Donald Trump.

Kaplan was called in as an advisor to Cuomo's administration last year when harassment allegations against the governor surfaced.

"Unfortunately, recent events have made it clear that even our apparent allies in the fight to advance women can turn out to be abusers," Kaplan wrote. "We have felt the raw, personal and profound pain of that betrayal."