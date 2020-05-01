In a recent survey, the governor and his brother tied as the most handsome and desirable men in New York

What Andrew Cuomo Says About Being a Bachelor in the Spotlight amid Coronavirus Pandemic

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has gained a lot of attention for his work responding to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

As the leader of the state that is the epicenter of the virus outbreak in the U.S., Cuomo has been thrust into the spotlight — praised for his leadership style, especially in his daily press briefings, but also scrutinized for New York's initial response to the deadly illness.

Some people have been noticing him for ... slightly different reasons, however.

In a recent survey by professional matchmaker Maureen Tara Nelson, the 62-year old and his younger brother, CNN anchor Chris, tied for the most handsome and desirable man in New York.

Asked about his popularity while on local radio station WINS on Thursday, Cuomo admitted that he is "eligible."

"I did not see that, but now that you raise that, [about] most wanted eligibility, my brother is married. I am not married, so I don't think he would qualify as eligible," he laughed.

"However, I am eligible," he said.

Sister-in-law Cristina Cuomo recently told Entertainment Tonight she is "really proud of Andrew."

“I have a lot of incoming calls and texts and emails from friends, so I’ve put together a waitlist of women who want to go out with him which is so cute,” the Purist founder quipped to ET.

Some of the governor's fans even include famous faces like Jada Pinkett-Smith, who admitted on Red Table Talk that he is her “celebrity crush.”

“I don’t miss a press conference," the actress joked. "When Cuomo’s on, I’m like ‘Got to go see my celebrity crush right now, sorry.' "

