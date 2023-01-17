YouTube Journalist Andrew Callaghan Says He'll Seek Help for Alcoholism After Sexual Misconduct Allegations

The director and star of HBO's new political documentary This Place Rules says he also plans to start therapy sessions

Published on January 17, 2023 01:26 PM
Andrew Callaghan. Photo: Courtesy of HBO

Andrew Callaghan, director and star of the new HBO political documentary This Place Rules, says he plans to start therapy sessions and enter a 12-step program for alcoholics after being accused by at least two women of sexual misconduct.

In a four-minute video posted to YouTube this week, 25-year-old Callaghan addressed the recent claims.

"I didn't even realize I had this pattern that had affected multiple people," Callaghan said. "I'd also like to apologize for my silence. I think when this stuff first came out, I was in a state of denial and shock. I was riding on a high from my movie that just came out and within 48 hours I was denounced by my closest collaborators and my name was printed in 40 different news outlets, next to the words 'sexual misconduct.' I just kind of spiraled into a mental health crisis."

Callaghan continued: "I'm OK now, but I don't really think this is about me. This is about the people I've affected. So I just want to express my complete sympathy, support and respect for anyone that I've done wrong by. I really want to do better and be fully accountable for everything that I've done."

Elsewhere in his video, Callaghan said he has never overstepped the line of consent, but acknowledged that there is still a conversation to be had regarding "power dynamics, pressure and coercion."

Saying that "sex pest behavior" has become "normalized," Callaghan added that some of the "things that have been said online about me are not true" or are missing context.

Still, he said, he plans to "start therapy sessions pretty much immediately.

"Also, not to blame alcohol, but I truly believe that alcohol was a contributing factor to my poor decision-making," Callaghan added. "And I think alcohol in general has had a devastating impact on my life. So I think I'm going to make the decision to join a 12-step program for Alcoholics Anonymous."

Andrew Callaghan and protesters in black bloc, HBO, This Place Rules
Courtesy of HBO

Callaghan began creating funny and irreverent content for the web in college, and has slowly built a loyal following since launching his two successful YouTube channels, All Gas No Brakes and Channel 5.

His new documentary, which focuses on the lead-up to the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, began streaming on HBO Max New Year's Eve.

Days after the documentary's premiere, women began to come forward with their claims about Callaghan.

One woman said that Callaghan once spent the night in her home, where she told him the two would not be "hooking up." But Callaghan insisted, she said, until she was eventually pressured into doing "things I wasn't proud of."

Another woman claimed that Callaghan began touching her without consent while she was driving him home.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, please contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.

