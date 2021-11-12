Ana Navarro Tells View Co-Hosts She's Still a Republican: 'Like It or Not'

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Despite her party affiliation, Navarro was insistent that Americans not move on from the Jan. 6 riots at the Capitol, saying, "We're not moving on until we find out everything that happened"

THE VIEW - Star Jones is the guest co-host today, Friday, September 10, 2021 on ABC’s “The View.” “The View” airs Monday-Friday, 11 a.m.-12 noon, ET, on ABC. (ABC/Lou Rocco) ANA NAVARRO

THE VIEW - Star Jones is the guest co-host today, Friday, September 10, 2021 on ABC’s “The View.” “The View” airs Monday-Friday, 11 a.m.-12 noon, ET, on ABC. (ABC/Lou Rocco) ANA NAVARRO

Though she's a staunch critic of former President Donald Trump, frequent View guest host Ana Navarro says she has no plans to abandon the Republican party.

Navarro, 49, made the comments as the panel discussed Trump's lack of concern for former Vice President Mike Pence's safety during the Jan. 6 riots.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In audio of an interview with ABC News' Jonathan Karl for his book Betrayal: The Final Act of the Trump Show, Trump can be heard saying "I thought he was well protected, and I heard that he was in good shape."

When asked about the chants from some rioters of "Hang Mike Pence," Trump responded: "Well, the people were very angry. It's common sense. It's common sense that you're supposed to protect. How can you — if you know a vote is fraudulent, right? How can you pass a fraudulent vote to Congress?"

Responding to those comments, Navarro told the other View co-hosts that she still hadn't moved on from the events of Jan. 6.

"It drives me crazy to hear members of the Republican party, of my party say we have to move on," Navarro said. "No, we're not moving on until we find out everything that happened!"

When asked by Joy Behar whether she was still a member of the Republican party, however, Navarro was firm: "Yes, I'm still in that party. I'm not going to let a guy who was a Democrat, an Independent — who became a Republican just a few years ago — kick me out. I'm not going to be kicked out by a person that has no ideology, no principals, and no convictions. I'm not going anywhere!"

Navarro continued: "I like the idea that I can be inside the tent and calling out the people who are unprincipled and who have sold out their values. I'm not going anywhere. Like it or not."

Navarro's criticism of the former president has led to recent back-and-forths between the conservative commentator and his son, Donald Trump Jr., who made a public dig about her weight after a false positive COVID-19 diagnosis.

Hours after Navarro received her false positive, Don Jr. tweeted: "Given the Ana Navarro news, I think it's time for a national conversation about the dangers of Covid-19 & obesity."

On a September episode of The View, Navarro suggested it was hypocritical of the president's son to criticize her considering is also overweight. (President Trump's last physical while in the White House showed him at 244 lbs. and 6-foot-3-inches.)

"Apparently, he thought it was appropriate to take advantage of the false news that I had COVID to take a shot at my weight," Navarro said on Monday. "Babe, I take a shot at my weight every day, okay? Unlike you, I have a mirror, and I know I have a weight issue."

She continued, slamming Don Jr.'s own career: "First of all, I mean, I know that when you are a dimwit, with no skill, or talent or significant accomplishments, living off your father's fame and name and fortune. You've got to draw attention to yourself. But baby if you want to have a conversation about COVID and obesity, you could have had it last October, when your elderly obese father had it."

Fellow panelist Joy Behar, no fan of the Trumps, concurred with Navarro. Behar said that those with "nothing to say" are the ones who stoop to attacking others for their looks.