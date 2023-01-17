'The View' Co-Host Ana Navarro Denounces Anti-LGBTQ Rhetoric During Impromptu Speech at Miami Drag Brunch

Ana Navarro is showing her support for the LGBTQ+ community.

While enjoying a drag brunch in South Beach, Miami, The View co-host gave an impromptu speech, seemingly lashing out at the recent wave of anti-LGBTQ+ legislation that has demonized drag queens and queer people around the nation.

In Florida, where a controversial "Don't Say Gay" law was enacted by Gov. Ron DeSantis last March, the hateful rhetoric and targeted threats have grown particularly troublesome.

"Listen, I live in Florida, and I hate that drag queens are being made a political issue … a manufactured, made-up cultural issue," Navarro, a Miami resident, said to a cheering crowd over the weekend.

She continued, "No drag queen ever killed a little kid. You know what kills little kids? Guns kill little kids. If you care about children and their safety then go after guns and leave the f---ing drag queens alone!"

Fellow View co-host Sara Haines also appeared at the brunch, after which the venue acknowledged them for their support.

"Thank you @theviewabc co host @ananavarrofl for your words, and both you and @sarahaines for being allies 💜," the bar wrote on Instagram alongside a video of Navarro's remarks.

The drag brunch outburst was not the first time Navarro, 51, has voiced concern over anti-LGBTQ rhetoric. Discussing the "Don't Say Gay" bill on her ABC talk show before it was enacted last year, the Republican commentator said it sends a "chilling" message.

"I'm very upset about this. First, I think it's not a necessary bill," she said on the show last February. "First-graders are not having a curriculum that teaches sexuality. I also think that the message it sends is a very chilling one for LGBTQ families. You know, we are — the Republican Party is the party of family values…"

She added, "The message is, 'You are not welcome here.'"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer.

Navarro has relished sharing her opinions on The View, where she was named a permanent co-host last August after contributing to the show for nearly a decade.

Being offered the gig as a permanent co-host was an honor, she told PEOPLE last year.

"The platform that The View affords is unparalleled," Navarro explained. "And for me, representation is something that guides my life. I know how much it means to me — as a young Nicaraguan immigrant who came here as a refugee — to see a Latino woman like me on television every day, speaking her mind."

She added, "This show, The View, is a place for diverse opinions, diverse life experiences. Having different women from different walks of life and different life experiences is very important. So when given the opportunity, how could I not accept it?"