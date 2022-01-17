An attorney for Gaetz says she has seen "no credible basis" for a charge against the sitting congressman

Ex-Girlfriend Reportedly Testified in Matt Gaetz Investigation as His Attorney Says No 'Basis' for Case

Representative Matt Gaetz, a Republican from Florida, speaks during the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando, Florida, U.S., on Friday, Feb. 26, 2021

Representative Matt Gaetz, a Republican from Florida, speaks during the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando, Florida, U.S., on Friday, Feb. 26, 2021

The investigation into Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz has reportedly taken a new turn, thanks to the recent court appearance and subsequent testimony from an ex-girlfriend.

The ex was seen at the federal courthouse on Wednesday, according to ABC News, CNN and NBC News, with CNN and NBC News reporting that she testified before a grand jury convened to consider charges against the lawmaker.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Attorneys for Gaetz, however, say they've seen "no credible basis" for a prosecution of the sitting congressman.

The testimony from Gaetz's ex came before the grand jury investigating whether the 39-year-old Republican had a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old and paid her to travel with him.

According to NBC News, the ex-girlfriend had been in discussions with federal prosecutors about an immunity deal in exchange for her testimony.

News of an investigation into Gaetz first broke last March and, according to The New York Times, the investigation was opened in the final months of President Donald Trump's administration, under then-Attorney General Bill Barr.

Matt Gaetz Rep. Matt Gaetz

The Times added, citing sources, that "senior Justice Department officials in Washington — including some appointed by Mr. Trump — were notified of the investigation."

Federal law enforcement officials have not publicly commented and often note that policy usually bars them from discuss ongoing work, though sources told NBC News that Gaetz was being investigated for three separate alleged crimes: sex trafficking the 17-year-old; violating the Mann Act, by taking a woman or women across state lines for prostitution; and obstruction of justice.

Gaetz has not been charged with any crime and has denied any wrongdoing, previously insisting to multiple news outlets that the overarching case was "rooted in an extortion effort" against him.

In a statement to PEOPLE, Gaetz's attorney, Isabelle A. Kirshner, said: "We have seen no credible basis for a charge against Congressman Gaetz. We remain steadfast in our commitment to challenge any allegations with the facts and law."

An attorney for Gaetz's ex-girlfriend, whom Politico reports dated Gaetz in 2017 and 2018, did not immediately respond to a request for comment and declined to comment to other news outlets.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Joel Greenberg, Matt Gaetz Joel Greenberg (left) and Rep. Matt Gaetz | Credit: Seminole County Tax Collector's Office; Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty

The case involving Gaetz reportedly spun out of another investigation, into Joel Greenberg, his friend and former GOP official from Seminole County, Florida.

Greenberg was indicted on a range of charges, including sex trafficking of a child, in 2020. In May, he pleaded guilty to multiple charges including sex trafficking a minor and is believed to be cooperating with authorities.

Greenberg and Gaetz have been photographed together in the past.