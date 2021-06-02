"It's hard not to feel guilty," Emad Shargi's younger daughter tells PEOPLE. "Meanwhile our father — the one who built this all for us and made this all possible — is in a cell and sleeping on the ground when he should be here with us"

A Family's Anguish and Cautious Hope After Dad Is Imprisoned in Iran: 'Missing a Huge Chunk of Our Family'

For most of the last three years, Bahareh Shargi's watch has been set to Iranian time.

And when she checks the clock hands ticking away, the Washington, D.C., mother of two imagines how her husband of 32 years is managing life as an American captive overseas.

"What's he doing and where is he at?" Bahareh, 54, wonders aloud about Emad Shargi.

Husband and wife can only speak sporadically while he is detained. Their last conversation — just minutes long — was on May 23. Before that, it was April 28.

Sometimes Emad's family goes months without hearing from him as they worry how he is surviving life in an Iranian prison, where he is held after being convicted of espionage — an accusation the family adamantly denies and says they barely understand.

"An innocent man being detained for no good reason at all for the past three years, not being able to hug his family and be there with us — it's hard to really wrap your head around," Bahareh tells PEOPLE.

The saga of Emad's captivity is complicated and years-long, with more questions than answers. But it began simply enough, the family says.

In 2017, Bahareh and Emad, a 56-year-old American-Iranian businessman, traveled to Iran once daughters Ariana and Hannah were both off to college.

Emad's father had warned them about traveling back to Iran, an adversarial country with a history of detaining Westerners, just as the U.S. State Department warns Americans. But the Shargis went anyway, looking to reconnect with family and their roots — and to return to the early days of their relationship, when they traveled the world freely and often.

"There was really no specific plan. We thought we would just go as a visitor and visit sites and come back home to this house in Washington, D.C.," Bahareh says now, tearfully remembering the middle-of-the-night chaos that cut short their trip.

Family of Detained American Emad Shargi Speaks Out

She says there were somewhere around "15, 16, 17" people raiding her mother's house, where they were staying, around 2:30 a.m. on April 23, 2018.

Iranian authorities went through "every single drawer, every single cabinet, everything," before turning their attention to her husband, Bahareh says. "They took Emad with them, without any explanation," she says. (Iran's Foreign Ministry did not respond to questions for this article.)

Emad was sent to Tehran's infamous Evin prison, where several other Americans have been held. It took 10 days for authorities to even admit he was inside, Bahareh says — and it took much longer for her to even see him.

Still, she continued going back for two months, "begging to see him" each time. After eight months and repeatedly being told to "go away, go away," she successfully got her husband out on bail.

Temporarily freed, Emad encouraged Bahareh to return to the U.S. while he waited to recover his passport and follow "right behind me," she says.

But Emad's passport was never returned, blocking his ability to return to America, where he has lived since he was a child — where he graduated in economics from the University of Maryland and got his masters at George Washington University; where he met Bahareh by chance on a family vacation to Lake Tahoe, when he was 24 and she was 21; and where the couple raised their girls, Ariana and Hannah, now 24 and 22.

"He is the dad who was always there at Hannah's soccer games and my choir concerts, no matter how boring they were," Ariana tells PEOPLE.

He would arrive to her concerts with a bouquet of flowers, and he chaperoned her and her sister and their classmates on field trips — waking them up in the mornings with English breakfast tea, singing while he cooked his family-famous lasagna and giant empanadas at night.

"Whenever I need advice, I usually go to him first," Ariana says. "He's the person we all go to for everything."

Then he was gone. "We're just missing a huge chunk of our family and ourselves," Ariana says.

For two years after his 2018 release, Emad waited in a kind of de facto detention for Iranian officials to give back his passport. He lived at Bahareh's mother's house and took care of the neighborhood cats, nursing one back from sickness with the help of a local animal hospital.

Half a world away from his family, they would regularly FaceTime.

And then, weeks after the 2020 presidential election, a sudden change: Believing he had already been cleared of the accusations, Emad was summoned to court to find he had been convicted in absentia and sentenced to a decade in prison, according to the Associated Press.

The AP and The New York Times report that Emad was not told of a trial and had no chance to defend himself.

He was sent back to Evin, in Tehran, where he now hopes for his second release.

"The charges all just seem to be absurd," says John Bellinger, the family's attorney and a legal adviser for the U.S. State Department and the National Security Council under former President George W. Bush.

"In this case, he was actually previously cleared," Bellinger tells PEOPLE. "When he was released [in late 2018], he was cleared of anything. So, when he was taken again in December, we don't really know" why.

Months later, in February, Emad was finally allowed to call Bahareh from prison.

Bellinger says that while he is "suffering both physically and psychologically," there are no signs he has been tortured or physically harmed.

Nonetheless, "the interrogations have been quite difficult," he says.

There are other concerns: His family says he has high blood pressure and cholesterol and he has been denied access to a COVID-19 vaccination even though he has risk factors.

Bahareh and her daughters have still been able to connect with him on FaceTime once and have spoken via phone on a few occasions, though a guard is never too far away.

"We just saw his face for, I would say, a couple of minutes," Bahareh says of a late-April call Emad was able to make on Hannah's birthday. "All conversations are monitored. There are no real conversations."

Hannah was elated to hear her father's voice that day. "It was really nice," she says, hoping that by the next one Emad will be home to celebrate.

"We just never know when those calls are going to happen, how long they're going to be, if it's going to be a month or two months until the next one," his younger daughter says.

The waiting wears them down: Bahareh, Ariana and Hannah say they have trouble sleeping and going about their days — their thoughts unable to stray too far from Emad's return.

Bahareh struggles through tears when she talks about how her husband told her he has only been in fresh air for two days since being imprisoned again.

She cries harder when she describes the guilt she feels lying in bed without him.

"It's hard not to feel guilty," Hannah says, stepping in to finish her mother's words. "Meanwhile our father — the one who built this all for us and made this all possible — is in a cell and sleeping on the ground when he should be here with us."

Hope rests largely with the U.S. government. Emad's case is not unprecedented, and there is a history of detainees being included in larger negotiations between the two countries. Indeed, Emad is currently one of a handful of American citizens currently held in Iran.

The State Department has described its talks with Iran about him as "ongoing," with eyes on an upcoming window of opportunity to strike a deal before the country's general election on June 18.

America does not maintain an official diplomatic presence in Iran, but officials from both countries have been meeting in Vienna in recent months.

Those discussions center on the possibility of restarting the 2015 nuclear deal — approved under Barack Obama and rejected by Donald Trump — but also include negotiations for the release of American like Emad, former UNICEF official Baquer Namazi and his son Siamak as well as environmentalist Morad Tahbaz.

Bellinger, the Shargis' attorney, believes Emad has "clearly been taken as a pawn on the international chess board as a hostage to give the Iranians leverage. It's now one more thing the U.S. has to insist on to do a deal with the Iranians."

Shortly after taking his post in President Joe Biden's cabinet, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he was "determined" to bring Americans including Emad home safe. A senior State Department official, who is part of the Vienna negotiations, recently called the use of hostages as bargaining chips "the height of cruelty."

Biden, 78, has pledged to rejoin the nuclear agreement with Iran, and one senior State Department official expressed hope in mid-May that the two countries could strike a deal — and could agree on the release of Americans like Emad.

So far the administration, Hannah says, "has been incredible."

"I sleep better at night knowing they will do everything they can and they are doing everything they can to help bring our dad home," she says.

Bahareh, who has lived in the U.S. for more than 40 years, echoes that: "It's been truly in the past year where I've fully understood what holding this passport means."

"The support we are getting from the government, from the administration, from the State Department feels really like there is a mountain behind me, supporting our family until Emad comes home," she says.

Now with Bahareh's watch set to Emad's, the Shargis are counting down the days until her "best friend" — and Ariana and Hannah's "dad-mom" — can finally come home.