Amy Schumer Says She Was 'Too Depressed' to Continue 'Inside Amy Schumer' After 2016 Election

Amy Schumer is ready to move on from the 2016 elections.

Talking to host Jimmy Kimmel on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Monday night, the comedian, 41, gave some insight into why she chose to pause her comedy sketch series Inside Amy Schumer, and what made her want to revive it this year.

"The last season was 2016 and that is not a coincidence. I was incredibly depressed since then," she said, referring to the presidential election that saw Donald Trump beat Hillary Clinton in the electoral vote.

She explained, "I just really didn't feel like I had anything to say and I was really too bummed about the election." This year, however, Schumer "felt ready to do it again." She added, "We had the best time."

During her appearance on the late-night show, the I Feel Pretty star also showed a clip from the show's fifth season. In the skit, Schumer is joined by actress Amber Tamblyn in an ad supporting Second Amendment rights, including the right to own a tank. "No government has the right to tell me how to defend my family, that's why as a mom, I will always be proud to drive a tank," Schumer said in the short clip.

As for the difference between making the series now versus in 2016, Schumer agreed with Kimmel, 54, when the host said "the world has changed a lot since then." She added, "It's not good."

"We had to talk about all the ish going on that it's unbelievable, you know?" she continued. "All the sickening stuff and the poor Iranians right now, we're with you women, we see you, we're looking at you," Schumer said, this time pointing straight to the camera.

Last week, Schumer broke the news of the new season on Instagram, joking that she "wanted to bring back Inside Amy Schumer to burn any remaining bridges."

"Inside Amy Schumer is returning for another season," she announced. "And it's better than ever. Well, not as good as season 3. But close."

She teased that the five forthcoming episodes will not be "holding anything back. You won't want to miss the show that will finally get me forever canceled."

She concluded facetiously, "It's what the Queen would have wanted," and signed the note: "Amy (The Duchess of Long Island)."

Inside Amy Schumer premiered in in April 2013 and was critically acclaimed throughout its first four seasons, receiving a Peabody Award and eight Emmy Awards nominations, including two wins.

In 2016, Viacom music and entertainment group president Doug Herzog hinted to Variety that they didn't expect Schumer would go beyond a fifth season.

"I think Amy's immediately viable movie career is something that she's going to be pretty focused on going forward," he said. "She's got a lot on her plate right now."

Inside Amy Schumer is set to premiere Oct. 20 on Paramount+.