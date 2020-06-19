Amy Klobuchar Pulls Out of Vice President Consideration, Urges Joe Biden to Pick Woman of Color

"I think this is a moment to put a woman of color on that ticket," said Sen. Amy Klobuchar

Amy Klobuchar is removing her name from the pool of potential Democratic vice presidential candidates — instead calling on Joe Biden to pick a woman of color as a running mate.

On Thursday, the U.S. Senator from Minnesota, 60, revealed to MSNBC that she officially withdrew her name from the shortlist of possible VPs. During the news appearance, Klobuchar said she thinks it's time for diversity on the ballot, given the current "historic moment" of pushing for racial justice.

"America must seize on the moment, and I truly believe — as I actually told the VP last night when I called him — that I think this is a moment to put a woman of color on that ticket," she said. "And there are so many incredibly qualified women. ... If you want to heal this nation right now, my party yes, but our nation, this is a hell of a way to do it."

Responding to the announcement, Biden, 77, commended Klobuchar, writing on Twitter that she knows "how to get things done."

"Amy — from the moment you announced you were running for president in a snowstorm, it wasn't hard to see you had the grit and determination to do anything you set your mind to. You know how to get things done," he wrote. "With your help, we’re going to beat Donald Trump."

Klobuchar previously entered the race to become the Democratic nominee for president in the 2020 election, later dropping out in March. She quickly endorsed Biden, who earned enough delegates to clinch the presidential nomination earlier this month.

During a Democratic primary debate in March, Biden said that if he wins the party’s presidential nomination, he would commit to choosing a woman as his running mate.

"There are a number of women who are qualified to be president tomorrow," he said at the time. "I would pick a woman to be vice president."

Last month, Biden specified that, ideally, he'd like to name a running mate by August 1, according to CNN. He added that his campaign had begun reaching out to potential candidates.