Senator Amy Klobuchar Was Diagnosed with Breast Cancer This Year, Had Successful Treatment

Sen. Amy Klobuchar was diagnosed with breast cancer this year and has since recovered, she revealed on Thursday.

The Minnesota lawmaker, 61, spoke to Good Morning America's Robin Roberts about her cancer battle in an appearance on the morning show Thursday, telling her, "Earlier this year, I found out I had breast cancer. Routine mammogram, something I had put off during the pandemic like so many others."

Klobuchar explained that her cancer was Stage 1 when it was discovered, and doctors were able to successfully remove it.

"I had radiation in May, and now they tell me that my chances of getting cancer again are the same as any average person, which is great," she told Roberts, 60, who is also a breast cancer survivor.

Klobuchar added, "I learned a lot through this year ... about the importance of getting those exams and also the gratitude for all of those that surrounded me, and my family, my husband. It's something that no one wants to hear, and no one wants to experience. But it's really renewed my faith in the people around me and my purpose … I learned every day is a gift."

When asked about how she handled her diagnosis while juggling her job as a senator, Klobuchar told Roberts, "it's never easy," adding that she was undergoing radiation just two days after the death of her father. Klobuchar credited her husband and daughter with helping her throughout her cancer battle, as well as nurses and "perfect strangers" who reached out with a helping hand.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., listens during the Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing for Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett Sen. Amy Klobuchar | Credit: SUSAN WALSH/POOL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

"I would always think, 'So many people have it harder.' So many people found out about it later or had a more difficult situation with their cancer and were in chemo, like you were," she told Roberts, adding, "In the end, I just have this unbounding gratitude for the people that were there for me, including these incredible doctors and nurses."

In a Medium post published just before her GMA interview, Klobuchar urged others to attend routine check-ups to stay healthy.

"It's easy to put off health screenings, just like I did. But I hope my experience is a reminder for everyone of the value of routine health checkups, exams, and follow-through," she wrote. "I am so fortunate to have caught the cancer at an early enough stage and to not need chemotherapy or other extensive treatments, which unfortunately is not the case for so many others."