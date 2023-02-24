All the Times Amy Carter Stole the Spotlight During Jimmy Carter's Presidency

01 of 10 Amy Carter sits at President Jimmy Carter's desk in the Oval Office in a picture taken by her brother Jeff. getty President Jimmy Carter's daughter Amy sits at his desk in the White House's Oval Office in an undated photo. Amy — the youngest of the four Carter children by 15 years — was just 9 when her father took office, and was one of the first presidential children to truly grow up in the D.C. spotlight.

02 of 10 Dick Yarwood/Newsday RM via Getty The Carters smile at their glowing girl in an intimate family snap from July 1976.

03 of 10 Mikki Ansin/Getty Amy looks up to her mom, newly minted First Lady Rosalynn Carter, before the inaugural parade in January 1977.

04 of 10 Everett Amy gets all dressed up alongside her mother for the 1977 inaugural ball.

05 of 10 Chuck Fishman/Getty A bundled-up Amy heads to school in Washington, D.C., with Secret Service by her side in the late '70s.

06 of 10 Wally McNamee/CORBIS Amy is flanked by clowns while taking in the events of the 1977 White House Easter Egg Roll.

07 of 10 Karl Schumacher/White House/Getty The First Family poses in front of their Christmas tree in the Blue Room of the White House during the 1977 holiday season.

08 of 10 Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum/NARA Gobble, gobble! Amy joins in on the tradition of the annual presidential turkey pardon in 1978.

09 of 10 AP Photo/Mark Wilson What a work perk! Amy helps visitors greet Sesame Street favorite Big Bird during a Christmas party at the White House in December 1978.