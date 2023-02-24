All the Times Amy Carter Stole the Spotlight During Jimmy Carter's Presidency

The former president's youngest child grew up in the spotlight at 1600 Pennsylvania — and had a ball doing so

By Kate Hogan
Published on February 24, 2023 04:39 PM
01 of 10
Presidential kids
Amy Carter sits at President Jimmy Carter's desk in the Oval Office in a picture taken by her brother Jeff. getty

President Jimmy Carter's daughter Amy sits at his desk in the White House's Oval Office in an undated photo. Amy — the youngest of the four Carter children by 15 years — was just 9 when her father took office, and was one of the first presidential children to truly grow up in the D.C. spotlight.

02 of 10
Washington, D.C.: Amy Carter with her father Jimmy and mother Rosalynn Carter in a family suite at the Americana Hotel in Washington, D.C. on July 14, 1976. (Photo by Dick Yarwood/Newsday RM via Getty Images)
Dick Yarwood/Newsday RM via Getty

The Carters smile at their glowing girl in an intimate family snap from July 1976.

03 of 10
Newly installed First Lady Rosalynn Carter helps her daughter Amy prepare for President Jimmy Carter's Inaugural Parade, Washington DC, January 20, 1977. (Photo by Mikki Ansin/Getty Images)
Mikki Ansin/Getty

Amy looks up to her mom, newly minted First Lady Rosalynn Carter, before the inaugural parade in January 1977.

04 of 10
Image
Everett

Amy gets all dressed up alongside her mother for the 1977 inaugural ball.

05 of 10
Amy Carter, daughter of President Jimmy Carter, goes to school accompanied by a Secret Service agent, Washington, DC, late 1970s. (Photo by Chuck Fishman/Getty Images)
Chuck Fishman/Getty

A bundled-up Amy heads to school in Washington, D.C., with Secret Service by her side in the late '70s.

06 of 10
THE EASTER EGG ROLL
Wally McNamee/CORBIS

Amy is flanked by clowns while taking in the events of the 1977 White House Easter Egg Roll.

07 of 10
Portrait of the US First Family as they pose in front of the Christmas tree located in the Blue Room of the White House, Washington DC, December 20, 1977. Pictured are (rear) US First Lady Rosalynn Carter and President Jimmy Carter, with their daughter, Amy Carter. (Photo by Karl Schumacher - White House via CNP/Getty Images)
Karl Schumacher/White House/Getty

The First Family poses in front of their Christmas tree in the Blue Room of the White House during the 1977 holiday season.

08 of 10
Rosalynn and Amy Carter at Turkey Presentation
Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum/NARA

Gobble, gobble! Amy joins in on the tradition of the annual presidential turkey pardon in 1978.

09 of 10
First lady Rosalynn Carter and daughter Amy hosted a Christmas party, Dec. 21, 1978 in Washington at the White House for diplomatic children from all embassies in the Washington area and "Sesame Street's" Big Bird showed up for the party. Shown from left meeting Big Bird are Amy Carter holding nephew James, 1 ?, Jason, 3 and standing in back are newscaster Walter Cronkite and Mrs. Carter. Cronkite took part in the program for the children. (AP Photo/Mark Wilson)
AP Photo/Mark Wilson

What a work perk! Amy helps visitors greet Sesame Street favorite Big Bird during a Christmas party at the White House in December 1978.

10 of 10
A NATIONAL PLAYGROUND
AP

She's on a roll! Amy wheels out of the White House in a smiley, undated photo.

