Newly Discovered Amphibian Known for Burrowing Its Head Underground Has Been Named After Trump

A recently discovered, wormlike amphibian can officially call President Donald Trump its namesake.

In a press release this week, EnviroBuild — a U.K. company that makes sustainable building materials — announced they won a Rainforest Trust auction to name the species, which was discovered in Panama. EnviroBuild took the opportunity to poke fun at the president’s continued reticence to recognize the reality of climate change.

“Paying $25,000, the highest price in the entire auction, EnviroBuild bought the naming rights for the caecilian, a type of Panamanian amphibian, which we have chosen to call Dermophis donaldtrumpi after Donald Trump,” explained the press release. “Caecilians is taken from the Latin Caecus meaning ‘blind,’ and have rudimentary eyes which can only detect light or dark. Capable of seeing the world only in black and white, Donald Trump has claimed that climate change is a hoax by the Chinese.”

The species also grows an extra layer of skin, which their offspring eat after peeling it off with their teeth. Teased EnviroBuild, “As a method of ensuring their children survive in life, Donald Trump prefers granting them high roles in the Oval Office.”

Further, the Dermophis donaldtrumpi, have an affinity toward burying their heads underground. Noted the press release, “Burrowing its head underground helps Donald Trump when avoiding scientific consensus on anthropogenic climate change.”

EnviroBuild noted that, typically, naming a new species is an honor reserved for biologists — “So [it] was too good an opportunity to miss.”

Noted the release, “The name will still have to undergo peer review, something that biologists EnviroBuild have spoken to had stressed the importance of, but multiple species are named after Presidents, and this amphibian will soon join the vulnerable list.”

Trump has time and time again pushed back on scientific accounts of climate change. In response to a November National Climate Assessment report outlining the severe threat, Trump told the Washington Post, “One of the problems that a lot of people like myself, we have very high levels of intelligence but we’re not necessarily such believers.”

He added, “As to whether or not it’s man-made and whether or not the effects that you’re talking about are there, I don’t see it.”