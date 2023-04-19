Amid Rumored Presidential Bid, Ron DeSantis Remains Focused on Disney World

On Monday, the governor continued his fight against the theme park, hosting a press conference in which he joked about building a private prison next to Disney World

Published on April 19, 2023 11:46 AM
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit held at the Tampa Convention Center on July 22, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. The event features student activism and leadership training, and a chance to participate in a series of networking events with political leaders.
Ron DeSantis. Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty

As reports concerning his presidential aspirations continue to persist, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is continuing to wade into the social and cultural wars that made him a national name. Lately, though, the governor's focus on continuing his fight with Disney World — a cultural and tourism juggernaut that produces a more-than $75.2 billion annual economic impact for Florida — is leading some in his own party to back away.

DeSantis' fight with Disney began in March 2022, after the company openly opposed the so-called "Don't Say Gay" bill — a measure the governor endorsed and signed into law that restricts classroom discussion around gender identity and sexual orientation.

Weeks after Disney issued a statement saying the bill "should never have passed and should never have been signed into law," DeSantis asked state lawmakers to consider ending a deal between the company and Florida that, since 1967, has given it special privileges, including tax exemptions and certain autonomies like providing its own fire, police and other services such as building and maintaining roads.

State lawmakers voted in favor of stripping the company of its control of the district, and DeSantis signed the measure into law in February. But Disney appeared to outmaneuver the governor when it quietly took back control of the district that same month.

On Monday, the governor continued his fight against the theme park, hosting a press conference in which he joked about building a private prison next to Disney World, suggested opening a competing theme park near the property, and discussed the possibility of raising the company's taxes and imposing harsher restrictions on theme park rides.

Democrats have been unsurprisingly critical of DeSantis' now near-long fight with what is his own state's largest private employer and its top tourist attraction (not to mention a beloved brand of both Republicans and Democrats alike).

"This is not normal," Democratic state Rep. Anna Eskamani tweeted of DeSantis' persistent focus on Disney. State Sen. Linda Stewart, also a Democrat, called it "retaliation."

But some Republicans, too, are growing tired of DeSantis' fight with Disney.

Chris Christie went so far as to say he doesn't believe the governor is a conservative, based on his attempts at placing further restrictions a private company

Former President Donald Trump also weighed in, writing in a social media post that the fight was "so unnecessary, a political STUNT" and adding: "Disney's next move will be the announcement that no more money will be invested in Florida because of the Governor — In fact, they could even announce a slow withdrawal or sale of certain properties, or the whole thing. Watch! That would be a killer."

Meanwhile, former Vice President Mike Pence, in an interview with CNBC Wednesday, said the Disney feud is "beyond the scope of what I as a conservative, limited-government Republican would be prepared to do."

The criticism of DeSantis comes as the governor is reportedly weighing a presidential bid, which would pit him directly against Trump (and, possibly, Pence).

At least one top Republican donor has announced that he will not be financing a DeSantis presidential run, due to the governor's extreme social positions which, in addition to the Disney fight, include "his stance on abortion and book banning."

Thomas Peterffy made the remarks to the Financial Times, telling the outlet: "I am more reluctant to back him. We are waiting to see who among the primary candidates is most likely to be able to win the general, and then put all of our firepower behind them."

