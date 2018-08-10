Americans Believe Porn Star Stormy Daniels More Than President Donald Trump, New Poll Says

Americans are more likely to trust porn star Stormy Daniels than President Donald Trump, according to a survey released by The Economist/YouGov on Thursday.

Thirty-four percent of respondents to the poll said they believe Daniels more than Trump, while 30 percent said they believe the president more. Six percent of those who filled out the survey said both are equally trustworthy, and the remaining 30 percent said they do not believe either party.

The match-up between Daniels and Trump comes as the two are engaged in a heated legal battle of “he said, she said.” Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, alleges she had an affair with the president in 2006, while Trump denies her claims.

In April, Daniels filed a defamation lawsuit against Trump over a tweet he wrote accusing her of running a “con job.” A New York federal judge recently ordered Daniels’ defamation lawsuit to be transferred to a California federal court, at the request of Trump’s lawyers.

Daniels’ attorney Michael Avenatti told CNN on Thursday that the move to California “would allow us to proceed with a deposition of Mr. Trump more expeditiously and also likely result in a much fast trial.”

While Avenatti is fighting on behalf of his client, the increasingly high-profile attorney is weighing his next move — telling The Des Moines Register on Thursday that he is considering a presidential run.

“I’m exploring a run for the presidency of the United States,” Avenatti said.

As many eyes are on Daniels’ legal feud with Trump — and the now-potential presidential candidate at the center of it — The Economist/YouGov survey could offer insight into supporters on each side.

Gender did not appear to have much of an effect on poll respondents’ assessment of Daniels and Trump’s believability. Thirty-six percent of men said they are more likely to believe Daniels, compared to 32 percent who are inclined to believe Trump. Meanwhile, 32 percent of women said they believed Daniels over Trump, while 28 percent are more likely to trust the president.

According to the poll, white respondents are more likely to believe Trump than Daniels — with 38 percent saying they are more likely to believe Trump and 31 percent answering Daniels. Black respondents are overwhelmingly more likely to believe Daniels, with 50 percent saying they believe Daniels more than Trump, and 6 percent answering in favor of the president.

The online poll surveyed 1,500 U.S. adults from August 5-7, with a margin of error of 3.1 percentage points.