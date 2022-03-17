The hard-hit city of Chernihiv in the northeast is apparently the site of some of the most recent attacks on civilians in Russia's war on Ukraine

U.S. Says American Was Killed in Ukrainian City Where 10 People Were Shot Dead While in Line for Bread

Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday confirmed to reporters that an American citizen had just been killed in Ukraine amid Russia's ongoing invasion.

Police in Chernihiv also said a U.S. citizen was among those killed in attacks on civilians in the northeastern Ukraine city near the Russian and Belarussian borders.

"Today, the occupiers once again carried out a heavy artillery attack on unarmed civilian residents of the city. There are dead and wounded people," the police wrote on Facebook. "Among the dead — US citizens."

In a statement, the State Department reportedly offered "our sincerest condolences to the family on their loss" but gave no other details.

The slain American was identified as James or Jim Hill, of Idaho, according to local media and The New York Times. (A spokesperson with the State Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment from PEOPLE.)

Hill and his partner, a Ukraine native, were in the country because she was receiving medical care, per the Times.

"Each day people are killed trying to escape," Hill reportedly wrote on Facebook this week. "But bombs falling here at night. Risk either way…I only have wifi a few hours a day. We have enough food for a few days."

American diplomats in Kyiv, the Ukrainian capital, had said Russian forces shot and killed a group of people who went out in search of food in besieged Chernihiv on Wednesday.

"Today, Russian forces shot and killed 10 people standing in line for bread in Chernihiv," the U.S. Embassy wrote in a tweet. "Such horrific attacks must stop. We are considering all available options to ensure accountability for any atrocity crimes in Ukraine."

Russia has repeatedly denied targeting civilian sites. But in video posted on social media, which appeared to show the aftermath of the shooting, people look on stunned at covered bodies on the ground.

The governor of the region, Viacheslav Chaus, said Chernihiv had lost power and was "suffering heavy losses" with 53 citizens killed there on Wednesday.

Also on Wednesday, a theater in Mariupol that sheltered hundreds of Ukrainian residents was apparently bombed by Russian planes — even though the word "children" was written in Russian outside the building.

"The president's remarks speak for themselves," White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters afterward. Biden, she added, was "speaking from the heart" and "responding to what he has seen on television."

"We have all seen barbaric acts, horrific acts, by a foreign dictator in a country that is threatening and taking the lives of civilians," she continued.

The fighting continues some three weeks after Russian forces launched a large-scale invasion on Feb. 24 — the first major land conflict in Europe in decades.

Details change by the day, but hundreds of civilians have already been reported dead or wounded, including children.

"You don't know where to go, where to run, who you have to call. This is just panic," Liliya Marynchak, a 45-year-old teacher in Ivano-Frankivsk, Ukraine, told PEOPLE of the moment her city was bombed — one of numerous accounts of bombardment by the Russians.

The invasion, ordered by Putin, has drawn condemnation around the world and increasingly severe economic sanctions against Russia.

With NATO forces massing in the region around Ukraine, various countries have also pledged aid or military support to the resistance. Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called for peace talks — so far unsuccessful — while urging his country to fight back.

Putin insists Ukraine has historic ties to Russia and he is acting in the best security interests of his country. Zelenskyy vowed not to bend.

"Nobody is going to break us, we're strong, we're Ukrainians," he told the European Union in a speech in the early days of the fighting, adding, "Life will win over death. And light will win over darkness."