Social Media Posts Shed Light on Final Days of American Killed in Ukraine: 'A Living Nightmare'

Jimmy Hill, in Ukraine to take care of his ailing partner, died this week during the Russian invasion, officials and his family have said

In the days and weeks before Jimmy Hill was killed during the Russian invasion of Ukraine — while helping his partner get life-extending medical treatment — he kept up something of a regular diary on his Facebook page, though his posts grew more urgent as the danger grew around him.

Hill is thought to have been waiting in line with other civilians to get bread when he was shot in Chernihiv, his sister Cheryl Gordon wrote on her Facebook page this week, according to the Associated Press.

"We don't have confirmation from the embassy [that's] specific to his death but I do know that as things were deteriorating in the city and the food at the hospital, my brother was the one that was going out to the store to bring back what food he could find," Hill's sister Katya Hill said in an interview with CNN on Thursday.

In a statement shared with PEOPLE, Jimmy's family said, in part: "He was such a kind, thoughtful, and grateful man who really did care for others. Jimmy would want us to remember the good in people's hearts, and he would want us all to contribute to the easing and relief of human suffering. In remembering Jimmy, and as we continue our life's journey, we also remember the special words, 'Blessed are the peacemakers for they shall be called sons of God.' "

A Facebook page associated with Jimmy describes the days and weeks before his death in the invasion, which has seen hundreds of other civilians killed or wounded from apparent Russian attacks.

Posts on the page detailed the fear of hearing air raid sirens, the cold after losing power, the lack of food, and the "helplessness" that came with being trapped in a city under siege.

Jimmy's posts about the Russian invasion of Ukraine began in late February, days after the large-scale attack began on Feb. 24.

According to a post by a friend, Jimmy's phone and internet connections were "shaky" on Feb. 27, but he had witnessed "some intense action just after 8am."

"Hold on, friends, and help Ukrainian Army!" the message implored.

Days later, on March 1, Jimmy wrote on his page describing Chernihiv as "very quiet."

"Shelling all day yesterday," he wrote. "It stopped last night in evening. Nothing falling from sky except snow now. I saw some strange things last night which I can't mention on Facebook. But Ukrainian military has been informed."

The biggest issue, according to one of his posts, was that medical supplies for Jimmy's partner, Irina (whom he also called Ira), and others in the hospital were needed: "We don't even know who controls the city. If anyone can tell us what is happening here, hospital staff, Ira and I would appreciate. Is there good news from Kyiv? Ira has things in Khorol we could use now but I guess it would be impossible to get there, or would it be possible?"

Just one day later, came a post about "indiscriminate bombing," adding that Jimmy's partner was too sick and weak to hide in a nearby bunker amongst other people.

"Ukrainian forces hold city but are surrounded," his post, dated March 2, read. "It's a siege here. Nobody in. Nobody out."

Some of his posts were more lighthearted — like a selfie posted March 7 and captioned, "me not shaving for days...who cares?"

But the missives grew more ominous over time, with Jimmy describing bombing that lasted two hours and hearing machine gun fire near the hospital he often visited his partner, who has multiple sclerosis.

"Power was out for 7 hours. Back on now. No shooting for awhile. I believe there is a cease fire. Ira is supposed to start her advanced medical treatment for her MS. This is what we have been waiting for. Hopefully this will stop the progression of the disease but does not restore lost functioning," he wrote.

By March 9, Jimmy was hiding in a bunker while Ira remained in a hospital corridor. "Reliable sources," he wrote, had told him "Chernihiv could be heavily bombed."

Later that night, he updated his followers: "Chernihiv has experienced some cluster bombing and the GRID launcher btween midnight and now but no worse than the past 2 weeks."

Other posts described "a living nightmare," with Jimmy writing that he felt "helpless."

"Power out no gas and water," he wrote on Saturday. On Sunday: "We are trapped in Chernihiv. They bomb here every night. People discouraged. Food shortages, gas, running water, some electricity..there is a siege here..." Later that same day, he wrote that he was "trying to come up with a plan."

"We need to get out of here," he wrote. "We want to take a family with children out with us. It's not safe here. But it's not safe."

On Tuesday, in his final post on the Facebook page, Jimmy wrote of "Intense bombing," but told his followers he was "still alive." He added that there was "limited food," and the room was "very cold" and that Ira was in intensive care.

Earlier that day, he had posted that the bombing had intensified, adding that there was "no way out."

On Thursday, American officials confirmed he was killed — adding to the invasion's mounting death toll.

"Our parents instilled in us a strong belief to respect, to appreciate, and to love humanity's diversity. Jimmy's life was a reflection of this belief," his family said in their statement. "Indeed, Jimmy loved to travel and to meet people. As he was known to say, he loved to "bring people together." He was the kind of person that people in need or in a crisis "looked for as a helper." He had a grounded and gentle presence, was a wonderful storyteller, had a great sense of humor, and always strove to make peace in any kind of conflict."

Meanwhile, Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, with details of the fighting changing by the day. Hundreds of civilians (including Jimmy Hill and American journalist Brent Renaud) have been reported dead or wounded, including children.

Millions of Ukrainians have also fled, the United Nations says.

The invasion, ordered by Russian President Vladimir Putin, has drawn condemnation around the world and increasingly severe economic sanctions against Russia.