Amanda Gorman on Running for President One Day: 'I Don't Have to Change Who I Am to Be a Leader'

Amanda Gorman is manifesting a future in the White House.

The 23-year-old, who read her poem "The Hill We Climb" at President Joe Biden's inauguration earlier this year, confirmed to WSJ. Magazine that she fully intends to run for president in 2036, as she's said in previous interviews.

"I think to make the impossible more proximate, you have to treat it as if it's in reaching distance," said Gorman, later adding, "I've always understood the potential of the presidency or political office to both be terrific and also toxic and terrible."

"I used to think about it in the more traditional sense of, okay, we're going to do this poetry thing for a little bit, and then you're going to put the pen down and switch over to politics," she said. "Being able to talk to people like Hillary Clinton and Nancy Pelosi, I realized I don't have to change who I am to be a leader. If anything, those qualities will be what become my strength when I bring them into my field."

She added, "It's often language makers who create a rhetoric for movement. They create a new type of dialect in which people can communicate shared dreams even if those shared dreams have yet to be realized."

Gorman, who has signed to IMG Models, also mused that fashion and art is a form of politics.

"All art is political. I would say especially fashion. I think about what it meant for the Black Panthers to wear tilted berets, what it meant for African-Americans to show up in their Sunday best while marching during the civil rights movement. And what it's meant to wear rainbow colors in terms of queerness. What it's meant to wear white as a feminist," she explained. "I love getting to find more superpowers in what I wear."

Former First Lady Michelle Obama told WSJ. Magazine about Gorman: "Looking at her, I see someone who can help us draw even closer to a better, more inclusive America — someone who will use her identity as a Black woman and her ability to connect with others to help reshape and repair the world around us."

Gorman told PEOPLE in March about how she used to have one kind of idea of her political future and how that changed.

"When I was at Harvard, I thought I would have to go down this kind of more orthodox path of 'Okay, so I'll go to law school and then maybe I'll run for local public office,' " she said at the time. "Now I realized that perhaps my path will be a different one, that it might be performing my poetry and touching people that way, and then entering public office from a platform that was built off of my beliefs and thoughts and ideas."