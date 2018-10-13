Amal Clooney Slams Trump for Mocking Christine Blasey Ford: 'A President Shouldn't Ridicule' Her

Amal Clooney had a good reason for not attending Princess Eugenie’s wedding on Friday.

Serving as one of the keynote speakers at the 2018 Pennsylvania Conference for Women that morning, the renowned human rights lawyer, 40, spoke out against President Donald Trump for mocking Christine Blasey Ford‘s testimony that Brett Kavanaugh allegedly sexually assaulted her when they were teenagers — which Kavanaugh has denied.

“A president shouldn’t ridicule a woman who courageously comes forward to allege abuse,” Clooney said during the conference, according to Philadelphia Magazine.

Earlier this month, Trump sarcastically mimicked Ford’s testimony against Kavanaugh at a rally in Mississippi, riling a crowd that applauded and laughed along.

“How did you get home? ‘I don’t remember.’ How did you get there? ‘I don’t remember.’ Where is the place? ‘I don’t remember.’ How many years ago was it? ‘I don’t know. I don’t know. I don’t know,’ ” Trump said, acting out a misrepresentation of Ford’s testimony during the hearing.

“Survivors in any country deserve the chance to look their abusers in the eye and for history to record what has happened to them,” Clooney added during the speech, reported the Daily Mail.

The mother of two also opened up about the importance of the #MeToo movement during her speech.

“We are living through a moment of reckoning and a rebalancing of power,” she said, according to Philadelphia Magazine, calling the movement “a defining moment in the struggle for women’s rights.”

“There is still much for us to do. Still, I am optimistic,” she added.

Following her speech, Clooney received a standing ovation.

Clooney previously spoke out against Trump in 2016, arguing that his public beliefs didn’t represent true “U.S. values.”

“I’m probably as perplexed as you are as somebody viewing these things,” she told the BBC. “There’s an ad on the TV in the U.S. where they went through all these statements he made against women and you watch that and you think ‘Gosh.’ ”

Clooney, whose parents are Muslim, also said Trump should be more challenged about his views on Muslims.

“When you listen to what the leading candidate on the Republican side has been saying about building walls, about excluding Mexicans and a complete shutdown of all Muslims entering in, and if you actually look at what he specifically said in that now infamous speech about Muslims, he kept saying, ‘They only want jihad. They don’t believe in our way of life. They don’t respect our system.’

“And when he says ‘they’ and you watch the media coverage afterwards, people, I think, should have been saying ‘Do you mean the 1.5 billion people around the world who fit that description? Do you mean the people who are U.S. citizens who are members of your military who are, the vast majority of whom are not violent or extremists in any way?’ “

