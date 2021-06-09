Alyssa Milano Might Run for Congress: 'I'm Looking at California's 4th District'

She suggested that a career in politics wouldn't be that extraordinary for her, considering she has "been an activist since I was 15 years old"

Saying that it's going to take "name recognition and deep pockets" to flip California's 4th Congressional District, actress Alyssa Milano told The Hill on Tuesday that she still might be willing to take on the challenge.

"I'm looking at California's 4th District to potentially run against McClintock," Milano said, adding that she knew Republicans "basically had a strong arm" in the district.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

But, the former Charmed star, current "Sorry, not Sorry" podcast host and vocal Democrat said: "I would love to maybe consider flipping that seat blue."

"It's going to take someone with, I think, name recognition and deep pockets to be able to run against McClintock, and so I'm considering it," Milano told The Hill. "I'm basically gathering information right now, speaking to different consultants, speaking to the community."

California's 4th Congressional District, currently represented in the House by Republican Tom McClintock, is one of the state's few conservative strongholds. In his most recent bid for reelection, McClintock won 56 percent of the vote - and former President Donald Trump won the district by nine points, though he lost California overall by nearly 30 points.

Milano, who recently confirmed that a Who's The Boss sequel was in the works, told The Hill that she would have to consider her schedule before making the decision to run.

She said she'll make the determination after the 2022 midterm elections.

"Before I run, obviously I can't do both at the same time," she said of her acting work, "So it's just really going to be about timing."

As The Hill noted, she has previously flirted on social media with the idea of running for the seat, tweeting last month, "Congressman McClintock was one of the 63 republicans to oppose Asian Hate Crimes bill. This is my Congressman. Should I run against him?"

McClintock's office did not immediately return PEOPLE's request for comment.

In recent years, Milano has been increasingly outspoken about politics, criticizing Trump on social media, protesting the confirmation of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh and testifying at a 2019 hearing in support of the Equal Rights Amendment.

Asked about other celebrities, such as current gubernatorial candidate Caitlyn Jenner, who are attempting to launch new careers in politics, Milano told The Hill: "I would hope that they would put in the work before they attempt to hold office."

She also suggested that a career in politics wouldn't be that extraordinary for her, considering she has "been an activist since I was 15 years old."

"I'm very hands-on, boots on the ground, as far as the work that I do. And I would hope that anyone who's considering running for office would be doing so from a place of service, which is where my heart is, rather than a place of power or to change up the system," she said. "My intentions are to make the world a better place."