Alyssa Milano Attends Kavanaugh Accuser's Emotional Hearing: 'We're Here to Support Her'

Alyssa Milano is present at Thursday’s historic and emotionally charged Supreme Court Senate hearing to support Christine Blasey Ford, who has accused Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault.

“We’re here to support her and show our solidarity,” she tells CNN’s MJ Lee in a video Lee tweeted Thursday. “This can’t be an easy day for her.”

As the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing got underway, Milano, 45, was seen sitting next to New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand.

Gillibrand and Rep. Carolyn Maloney, both New York Democrats, dressed symbolically in all black in a show of support for Ford, NBC News reported.

Minutes after its 10 a.m. start time, Milano tweeted a photo from the scene, writing, “I believe Dr. Christine Blasey Ford.”

Milano is there as the guest of California Sen. Dianne Feinstein, the ranking Democrat on the Judiciary Committee.

When asked what this day means to her, the outspoken actress and #MeToo advocate said this day reminds her of Anita Hill, who testified before the Senate during Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas’ confirmation hearings in 1991.

“I think we’re in a different time,” she told The Hill. “I think women are standing together in solidarity more so than we were in ’91. I think women throughout the country are not going to let it be what it was.”

Ford received a rousing amount of support across social media as she took her seat to testify. “We’re listening,” tweeted Samantha Bee.

“Dr. Ford, I am in awe of your bravery,” tweeted Ellen DeGeneres.

From Padma Lakshmi, after Ford’s opening statement: “I stand with Dr. Christine Blasey Ford today & always. Thank you for your incredible courage. You are a hero.”

Minutes after Ford’s emotional testimony recalling Kavanaugh’s alleged assault when both were teenagers, Milano tweeted, “‘This is not a trial for Dr. Ford. It’s a job interview for Judge Kavanaugh.’ Thank you, @SenFeinstein.”

Ford, a 51-year-old research psychologist and professor at Palo Alto University, claims that Kavanaugh, 53, sexually assaulted her at a high school party in the 1980s, where he allegedly pinned her down to a bed, groped her and tried to remove her clothes. Kavanaugh has denied the allegations.