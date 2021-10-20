Alyssa Milano Arrested at Voting Rights Demonstration Outside White House

The actress was protesting in support of the Freedom to Vote Act

Alyssa Milano is taking a stand against voter suppression.

On Tuesday, the 48-year-old actress said that she was arrested during a protest with People For the American Way — an organization which she serves as a board member. The actress shared that she was protesting with the group in front of the White House, calling on the Biden Administration for change.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I'm going to risk arrest today because in the last year, there have been 425 bills that have been introduced to restrict voting rights," Milano said in a clip on Twitter. "So, I'm going to demand that our president do everything in his power to pass the Freedom to Vote Act, the John Lewis Voting Rights Act, and the DC Statehood Act."

Pastor Fee-Rell Malone, Rev Jamal Bryant, actress and activist Alyssa Milano, Jana Morgan and Rabbi David Saperstein attend the "No More Excuses: Voting Rights Now" rally Credit: Paul Morigi/Getty Images

Nearly two hours later, Milano shared an update on her social media platforms that she had been arrested during the event.

"I was just arrested for demanding the Biden Administration and the Senate to use their mandate to protect voting rights. Stand with me and @peoplefor and tell the Senate and White House that voting rights shouldn't depend on where you live. #DontMuteOurVote," she wrote.

An officer with the U.S. Park Police reportedly warned protesters that they could be arrested due to a D.C. misdemeanor law that prohibits crowding or obstructing streets or sidewalks, according to Deadline.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

According to People for the American Way, 24 other participants — including the organization's president — were also arrested. Representatives for Alyssa Milano and U.S. Park Police did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Alyssa Milano Credit: Bonnie Cash/UPI/Shutterstock

The protest took place ahead of the Senate vote on the Freedon to Vote Act, which will take place on Wednesday, according to Senator Amy Klobuchar. If passed, the bill would make voter registration easier, require states to enforce a 15-day minimum early voting window, and make Election Day a federal holiday.

In June, Senate Republicans blocked a similar bill.

Milano was very active during the protest. In one clip posted on Twitter by League of Women Voters of the U.S., the actress is seen standing in a crowd with a microphone shouting, "Show me what democracy looks like!" as other attendees respond, "This is what democracy looks like!"

The Charmed actress also announced on Twitter that she will be testifying in front of Congress on Thursday in support of the Equal Rights Amendment.