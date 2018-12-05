All 5 Living Presidents and First Ladies Attend George H.W. Bush's Service at National Cathedral

All five living presidents gathered on Wednesday to honor a man who once sat in the Oval Office.

President Donald Trump and former Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton and Jimmy Carter attended George H.W. Bush‘s service Wednesday at the Washington National Cathedral, where the former president was remembered after he died at age 94 last Friday.

First Lady Melania Trump and former first ladies Michelle Obama, Laura Bush, Hillary Clinton and Rosalynn Carter also paid tribute to the 41st commander in chief.

The Trumps enter the National Cathedral Chip Somodevilla/Getty

President Trump greets Michelle Obama Chip Somodevilla/Getty

All five living presidents and first ladies Chip Somodevilla/Getty

The Trumps were seated next to the Obamas, and greeted the former first couple with handshakes while sitting down in the cathedral. The rest of the former presidents and first ladies were seated in the same row, including Mrs. Clinton, who lost the 2016 presidential election to Trump. The president did not appear to acknowledge the Clintons when he first arrived.

George W. was present in his capacity as a president and a son. He and wife, Mrs. Bush, greeted all the former presidents and former first ladies once they arrived.

Five vice presidents — including current Vice President Mike Pence — were also present.

Bush’s other kids — Jeb Bush, Neil Bush, Marvin Bush and Dorothy Bush Koch — were also there to honor their father.

A number of other presidential children attended as well: Chelsea Clinton (Clinton’s daughter), Susan Ford Bales (Gerald Ford‘s daughter), Tricia Nixon Cox (Richard Nixon‘s daughter) and her husband Edward Cox and Luci Baines Johnson and Lynda Johnson Robb (Lyndon Johnson‘s daughters) and their respective husbands Ian Turpin and Charles Robb.

Douglas Brinkley, a presidential historian who knew Bush, told PEOPLE that the former president included Trump at the funeral because “he does not want to stiff a sitting president.”

In April, after former First Lady Barbara Bush died at age 92, Mrs. Trump, Obama, Mrs. Obama, George W., Mrs. Bush, Clinton, Mrs. Clinton and Bush posed together for a picture at her funeral.

Trump, Carter and Mrs. Carter did not attend her funeral, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

In October 2017, all five former presidents who were alive at the time — Obama, both Bushes, Clinton and Carter — joined forces without Trump present at a relief concert to help people affected by Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria.

Trump shared a videotaped message in which he called his predecessors “some of America’s finest public servants.”