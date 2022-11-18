Joe Biden's 7 Grandchildren: Everything to Know

Joe Biden might be president of the United States, but to his grandchildren, he's just "Pop."

Biden has seven grandchildren by way of his four kids. The president's son Hunter Biden shares daughters Naomi, 28, Finnegan, 22, and Maisy, 21, with ex-wife Kathleen Buhle, and son Beau Jr., 2, with his current wife, Melissa Cohen. He also fathered a child in 2018. Biden's eldest son, the late Beau Biden, welcomed daughter Natalie, 18, and son Robert "Hunter," 16, with wife Hallie.

It is no secret that Biden and his grandchildren are close. "They're crazy about me and I'm crazy about them," the president said on an episode of the SmartLess podcast in 2022. "Every single day, I contact every one of my grandchildren."

His grandkids have been there for many of Biden's political milestones, too. After securing over 270 electoral votes in the 2020 election, he embraced his grandkids in a celebratory hug. "Everyone was crying," Finnegan recalled during an interview with Today. "We just embraced each other. I think we'll always remember that moment." Two months later, they joined their "Pop" on the Capitol Building's steps to watch him become the 46th president.

Here's everything to know about President Biden's seven grandchildren.

Naomi Biden, 28

Naomi Biden is the eldest daughter of Hunter and his ex-wife Buhle and President Biden's first grandchild. She was born in December 1993 and shares the name of Biden's late daughter Naomi, who died in a car crash at 13 months old along with his first wife, Neilia, in 1972.

A Columbia Law School graduate, Naomi met her now-fiancé Peter Neal in 2018 through a mutual friend, and the pair got engaged in 2021. She and Neal currently reside in the third-floor residence of the White House — the same apartment where Michelle Obama's mother Marian Robinson lived for eight years — two sources confirmed to PEOPLE.

Naomi and Neal are set to wed on the South Lawn of the White House on Nov. 19, 2022 — the first wedding hosted at the property in nine years. "The President and First Lady will host the wedding reception for their granddaughter Naomi Biden and her fiancé Peter Neal at the White House on November 19, 2022," Elizabeth Alexander, the communications director for Dr. Jill Biden, told PEOPLE in a statement in April. "The First Family, the couple, and their parents are still in the planning stages of all of the wedding festivities and look forward to announcing further details in the coming months."

President Biden and his eldest grandchild have quite a close bond, and Naomi occasionally gives glimpses into their relationship on Instagram. In February 2021, she shared a snap of the two racing in a game of Mario Kart while at Camp David.

"Secret Service made an exception and let him drive himself," she wrote above a photo of her and Biden playing the arcade-style game, adding, "A little rusty but he still won (barely)."

Finnegan Biden, 22

President Biden's second grandchild, Finnegan Biden, was born in 2000 to Hunter and his then-wife Buhle. She was named after her great-grandmother — Biden's mother — Catherine Eugenia Finnegan.

She studied history, with a concentration in American studies, at the University of Pennsylvania. As a student, Finnegan led a successful campaign to extend the university's pass/fail deadline in 2020. As UPenn's student-run publication 34th Street Magazine reported, Finnegan started a petition on Change.org to adjust the deadline. "I was thinking of ways to enact change and to talk about it productively [so] the school might respond, and [the petition] seemed like the most productive [way] to show the school that the students really did care about this," she told the publication.

Finnegan graduated in 2021 and her older sister Naomi celebrated the exciting accomplishment on Instagram. "BURSTING WITH PRIDE AND PERPETUALLY IN AWE OF MY FIRST LOVE AND LITTLE SIS @finneganbiden ilysmsmsmsm," Naomi wrote alongside a photo of Finnegan in graduation attire.

Maisy Biden, 21

The youngest daughter of Hunter and Buhle, Maisy Biden was born in 2001. She is President Biden's third grandchild.

During her grandfather's tenure as vice president from 2009 to 2017, Maisy grew up in Washington D.C. and attended Sidwell Friends School with Barack Obama's younger daughter, Sasha. Maisy and Sasha became "best friends," according to Obama, and even played on the same fourth-grade basketball team, the Vipers, which the then-president coached.

According to Obama, Maisy was the team's star player. "Maisy was like the LeBron of the league," he said on Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast in 2021. "She dominated. She was great, you know, and we went undefeated. The Vipers ruled."

In addition to basketball, Maisy also played lacrosse and soccer in high school.

Ahead of the 2020 presidential election, the aspiring artist joined her grandfather on the campaign trail. In June 2022, she traveled to Spain with President Biden and the first lady. While there, Maisy met Queen Letizia, visited a Ukrainian refugee center and attended a dinner for NATO leaders with her grandfather.

Natalie Biden, 18

President Biden's fourth granddaughter, Natalie Biden, was born in 2004. She was the first child of Biden's late son, Beau Biden, and his wife, Hallie. Her father died after being diagnosed with an aggressive form of brain cancer when she was just 10 years old.

In January 2021, Natalie joined her older cousins and aunt Ashley for a sit-down interview with Today's Jenna Bush Hager. During the discussion, Biden's daughter and grandchildren shared some of their favorite memories with the now-president.

"Thanksgiving I think is all of our favorite holiday," Natalie told Bush Hager. "Because we usually go to Nantucket ... Maisy and I and my grandpa and my uncle and my dad ... we used to do a Polar Bear plunge in Nantucket in November."

Cousin Maisy added, "It would always be crazy because they would have to bring all the divers and swimmers for Secret Service for my Pop. And it's like me and Natalie and him holding hands, sprinting into the water."

Natalie also voted for the first time in October 2022 — and joined her grandfather to cast an early ballot in Wilmington, Delaware.

Robert Hunter Biden II, 16

The younger son of Beau and Hallie, Robert "Hunter" Biden II was born in 2006. He is President Biden's fifth grandchild and first grandson.

Before Biden launched his presidential bid in 2019, his grandchildren told him the decision was a good one. According to Naomi, it was even her younger cousin Hunter who showed Biden a tabloid story about the family to assure their grandfather they could handle the inevitable scrutiny. "I think it was actually little Hunter who showed him [a tabloid story on his phone] but then basically said him, 'We know it's going to be bad,'" said Naomi. "'But we have each other and we know the truth. And we will be okay.' So I think he came out of that meeting feeling a little bit more comforted."

In April 2021, the Biden family gathered for Hunter's confirmation at St. Joseph on the Brandywine, the Catholic church where the president and first lady regularly attend Mass. Biden has been vocal about the importance of faith in his life, telling PEOPLE, "My religion, for me, is a safe place. I never miss Mass, because I can be alone. I'm with my family but just kind of absorbing the fundamental principle that you've got to treat everyone with dignity."

Hunter Biden's child with Lunden Roberts

In August 2018, Hunter fathered a child with an Arkansas woman named Lunden Roberts. The following year, Roberts sued Hunter for paternity and child support, although at the time, he publicly denied the claims.

DNA testing later confirmed Hunter as the father. During the suit, a motion was filed to keep the child's identifying information hidden from the public in order to protect the child during the 2020 presidential election.

Beau Biden Jr., 2

Hunter secretly married South African native Melissa Cohen in 2019. After the news of the wedding broke, Biden confirmed Hunter's marriage to CBS News' Adam Brewster.

In March 2020, the couple welcomed son Beau Biden Jr. — President Biden's seventh grandchild. Hunter and Cohen named him after Hunter's late brother.

The little one's name was confirmed ahead of Biden's inauguration in 2021. Biden officials told reporters that a "Beau Biden" was joining the then-president-elect and family in traveling from Delaware to Washington D.C. for the inauguration.

Beau Jr. attended the ceremony in his father's arms.