All About Nancy Pelosi's Daughter Alexandra Pelosi

Alexandra Pelosi is the filmmaker behind HBO's latest documentary, Pelosi in the House

By
Skyler Caruso
Skyler Caruso
Skyler Caruso

Skyler Caruso is the SEO Editorial Assistant of PEOPLE Digital. She writes across all entertainment verticals with a focus on evergreen and search-friendly content to help further grow the brand's SEO reach.   Prior to joining PEOPLE, Skyler was a contributing author at TigerBeat and served as a social media correspondent for Seventeen magazine, where for six years she covered award shows, red carpets, and music festivals such as the Grammy Awards and Coachella. She was also formerly at Sony Music, NBC Entertainment and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.   While Skyler loves covering all things entertainment, there's one day a year she becomes the entertainer — when she marches as a clown in the Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, a tradition she's been a part of for many years.

Published on December 13, 2022 01:26 PM
PARK CITY, UT - JANUARY 18: (L-R) Alexandra Pelosi and Nancy Pelosi attend the Documentary Shorts Program 2 at Yarrow Hotel Theater during the 2013 Sundance Film Festival on January 18, 2013 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Sonia Recchia/Getty Images)
Photo: Sonia Recchia/Getty

Get to know Alexandra Pelosi.

Nancy Pelosi's daughter is just as familiar with the political scene as her mother, the 52nd Speaker of the United States House of Representatives — but despite not being a congresswoman herself, Alexandra has seen it through a different lens.

The youngest of the Pelosi daughters, Alexandra is a filmmaker and documentarian who's captured her mother throughout all aspects of her life, between following her through the halls of Congress and documenting her calls with Mike Pence at home while she's doing laundry.

Often filmed in cinéma vérité style, the filmmaker's documentaries rarely ever include sit-down interviews with the outgoing House Speaker because "Nancy Pelosi is never going to sit on the couch and open up for you," she told the New York Times.

"If you want to learn anything from her, you just have to watch her work," Alexandra added of her mom, which is exactly what viewers will learn from the Dec. 13 debut of her most recent HBO documentary, Pelosi in the House.

From her early love of filmmaking to her Emmy-nominated work, here's everything to know about Alexandra.

She's the youngest daughter of Nancy Pelosi's five children

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 15: Filmmaker Alexandra Pelosi (L) and Minority Leader of the United States House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi attend Tony Bennett Celebrates 90: The Best Is Yet To Come at Radio City Music Hall on September 15, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/FilmMagic)
Roy Rochlin/FilmMagic

Nancy and her husband Paul Pelosi had five children between 1963 and 1970, of which Alexandra is the youngest daughter. Her siblings — all of which are "very different," according to Alexandra — include sisters Jacqueline Pelosi, Christine Pelosi and Nancy Corinne Prowda and brother Paul Pelosi Jr. They all grew up in San Francisco, California.

Alexandra is a graduate of Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles and received a master's in communications management from the University of Southern California in 1993. Ever since she was young, she had an interest in film, an intrigue that laid the foundation for her successful future.

She's a six-time, Emmy Award-nominated documentarian

Alexandra Pelosi, documentarian and daughter of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a Democrat from California, films as her mother arrives for a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Thursday, March 26, 2020. Pelosi said the House will move swiftly Friday to give final congressional approval to a historic $2 trillion coronavirus rescue plan and then pivot to considering additional steps to bolster the hobbled economy. Photographer: Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty

Soon after graduation, Alexandra worked as a field producer for NBC News where she unexpectedly combined an incredible opportunity with her passion for "home movie" making — resulting in her first documentary, Journeys With George.

The six-time, Emmy-nominated film chronicled President George W. Bush's campaign trail — of which Alexandra "brought a home video camera along and started taking snapshots" during her time at NBC. The movie was released by HBO in 2002.

She's made 14 documentaries, including her recent Pelosi in the House

WASHINGTON - MAY 22: Documentary filmmaker Alexandra Pelosi (C) films her mother, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), during a news conference at the U.S. Capitol May 22, 2009 in Washington, DC. Pelosi turned the news conference into an opportunity to list what she and the Democratic House leadership considered their successes of the 111th Congress' first session. She took a handful of questions about her upcomming trip to China and her statements about the CIA. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Chip Somodevilla/Getty

Journeys With George might've marked Alexandra's first film success, but her interest in moviemaking began at an early age. In fact, it started long before her mother became a Democratic congresswoman.

Alexandra told the New York Times that she's been filming her mom "forever," while noting that "it started with a disposable camera I got for Christmas when I was little." She added, "I became the paparazzi of the family. Taking pictures gave me something to do — the boring political functions."

To date, Alexandra has made 14 documentaries. In 2020, she released American Selfie: One Nation Shoots Itself, a Showtime documentary that chronicles the beginning of the pandemic in March and April of that year, centering on America's darkest moments.

Most recently, Alexandra debuted an intimate body of work with the release of Pelosi in the House starting Dec. 13 on HBO. The documentary portrays the grit and determination of her mom Nancy, the former Speaker of the House of Representatives, culled from over 800 hours of footage that spans decades.

The film not only highlights the major life milestones that she's achieved leading up to the inauguration of President Joe Biden in January 2021, but it also showcases the footage she captured from the Jan. 6, 2021, riots at the U.S. Capitol.

"She thinks of the Capitol as the temple of democracy — a sacred place, more than the Vatican, probably. Jan. 6 was a scar on her soul," Alexandra told the New York Times ahead of the documentary's release.

She's married to journalist Michiel Vos

NEW YORK CITY, NY - FEBRUARY 9: Alexandra Pelosi and Michiel Voss attend LIVING BEYOND BELIEF Benefit in Honor of KENNETH COLE at National Arts Club on February 9, 2007 in New York City. (Photo by Patrick McMullan/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)
Patrick McMullan/Patrick McMullan via Getty

Alexandra wed Dutch journalist and naturalized American citizen Michiel Vos in June 2005. He was one of the reporters on-site during the 2021 insurrection.

Vos was reporting from outside the Capitol while Alexandra and one of their sons were taken to shelter inside the building. At the time, he took part in a phone interview for the Dutch television channel RTL 4's talk show Jinek.

"I've never experienced anything like it," he said on call at the time. "I was standing in a melee when people literally climbed the walls of the Capitol — climbed up — like a sort of sea of people out of a sort of post-apocalyptic film…"

He continued, "I'm standing like a sort of tourist, a bad tourist, outside alone and I haven't had any contact with [my family] for three hours because I can't make [phone] contact."

Vos was highlighted in Alexandra's documentary, Citizen U.S.A., which premiered in 2011 on HBO. Dutch-born, Vos was among the many immigrants-turned-American citizens the filmmaker documented as she visited a swearing-in ceremony in each state during their family's 50-state road trip.

She's the mom of two kids

NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 21: (L-R) Paul Pelosi, his wife, Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi, their grandchildren Paul Vos (front L) and Thomas Vos, filmmaker Alexandra Pelosi, film subject, former NJ Governor Jim McGreevey and Alexandra's husband Michiel Vos attend the New York premiere of the HBO documentary Fall to Grace at Time Warner Center Screening Room on March 21, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for HBO)
Michael Loccisano/Getty for HBO

Vos' decision to become a naturalized American citizen came after he and Alexandra welcomed their two children into the world, sons Paul and Thomas.

During an interview with New York Public Radio, Alexandra explained that her husband felt he needed "to have the rights to protect them and to fit in" because he "didn't want to be a foreigner in his own family."

Although young, Paul and Thomas haven't shied away from the spotlight. In fact, they've made several appearances alongside their grandmother, Nancy, at a number of her political events and major milestones throughout her career.

"She invites the family to everything — every State of the Union, every time she gets sworn in," Alexandra told the NYT of Nancy.

