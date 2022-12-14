N.H. Man and 6 Others Indicted for Alleged Involvement in Russian Smuggling Ring

Alexey Brayman is accused of illegally shipping "millions of dollars in military and sensitive dual-use technologies from U.S. manufacturers and vendors" to Russia while running an Etsy shop

By
Published on December 14, 2022 12:12 AM

A New Hampshire man is named in a federal indictment for allegedly sending equipment used in nuclear testing to Russia.

Alexey Brayman, along with six others, was accused of purchasing and then sending "millions of dollars in military and sensitive dual-use technologies from U.S. manufacturers and vendors" to Russia, according to court documents obtained by CBS News in Boston.

Per the outlet, documents allege Brayman "repeatedly used the New Hampshire Residence as a transshipment point for repackaging sensitive military-grade (sic) and export-controlled items and forwarding them to intermediate locations in Europe and Asia, from where they were transshipped to Russia."

Brayman was arrested early Tuesday and went to court in Concord, New Hampshire, before he was released from custody on a $150,000 bond, The Boston Globe reported. Brayman, who was reportedly born in Ukraine and is currently a citizen of Israel, also had to give authorities his passport and has to adhere to travel limits and a curfew.

He and his wife, Daria Brayman, sold night lights via their craft store on Etsy from their Merrimack, New Hampshire, home, per The Boston Globe. Daria previously denied having any knowledge of her husband's alleged activities and told reporters, "We do craft festivals and fairs."

Federal authorities are comparing the alleged conspiracy to FX's The Americans, which followed a pair of married Russian spies who pretended to be Americans living in Washington, D.C.

"I'm stunned," the Braymans' neighbor Ken Howard told CBS News of the indictment.

"Blending into this neighborhood isn't hard. You stay in the house, you know," he said, noting that Alexey and Daria were a private couple.

Another neighbor, Mike Benoit, told the CBS affiliate, "It's crazy. You just never know who's in your neighborhood and what they're doing behind closed doors. I mean pretty normal house. You can see they put their lawn ornaments out to decorate."

Members of the community also told WMUR-TV in Manchester, New Hampshire, that the couple has lived in the home for some years and that they often saw packages being delivered there. However, the neighbors say they didn't have any suspicions because the couple also ran their Etsy shop from the home.

Daria is not included in the 16-count indictment, which was filed in the Eastern District of New York and alleged Alexey had "advanced electronics and sophisticated testing equipment used in quantum computing, hypersonic and nuclear weapons development and other military and space-based military applications," The Boston Globe reported.

RELATED VIDEO: Russia Hits Ukraine With 'Kamikaze' Drone Attack

Fake companies led by Russian executives allegedly sent Alexey small portions of the equipment at a time. He would then send the items to Germany and Estonia, which are "common transshipment points for items ultimately destined for Russia," authorities said in the indictment, per the outlet.

They added that the items in question "could make a significant contribution to the military potential or nuclear proliferation of other nations or that could be detrimental to the . . . national security of the United States," according to The Boston Globe.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"The charged offenses are extremely serious. The defendants are charged with participating in a transnational fraud, money laundering and sanctions evasion scheme controlled by a foreign power that is actively engaged in armed conflict," U.S. Attorney Breon Peace said in a court document filed Tuesday in New York, CBS News reported.

Yevgeniy Grinin, Aleksey Ippolitov, Boris Livshits, Svetlana Skvortsova, Vadim Konoshchenok, and Vadim Yermolenko were also indicted, per The Boston Globe.

Alexey is scheduled to appear in court again in February, per CBS News.

David Lazarus, an attorney for Brayman, did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Related Articles
N.H. Man Finds Wife’s Lost Wedding Rings in a 20-Ton Trash Trailer Thanks to a Celery Stalk
N.H. Man Finds Wife's Lost Wedding Rings in 20 Tons of Trash — Thanks to a Celery Stalk
Companies That Care
PEOPLE's 100 Companies that Care 2022: Meet the Employers Putting Their Communities First
Olivia Newton-John
Celebrities Who've Died in 2022
Keyon Dooling, who played 13 seasons in the NBA, speaks during the Bridging the Gap Summit to discuss the transition into life after basketball during the National Basketball Retired Players Association Conference at Caesars Palace on July 9, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Utah Jazz Assistant Coach Keyon Dooling Charged for Alleged Involvement in NBA Fraud Scheme
Ukraine
At Least 25 Killed in Alleged Russian Rocket Attack on Humanitarian Convoy in Ukraine
Mark Stegall, the suspect who was arrested after the deadly boat crash. Chatham County Sheriff's Office
Man Indicted on Homicide Charges Over Memorial Day Weekend Boat Crash that Killed 5 in Georgia
Rapper Young Dolph
Young Dolph's Alleged Killer Captured After Manhunt, Second Man Indicted for Rapper's Murder
Robert Findlay Smith
70-Year-Old Man Indicted by Grand Jury for Triple Slaying at Alabama Church
ZaQune London LaQuelle Harris
Tenn. Man Charged in Murder of Girlfriend's Teen Son During Argument Over $5 Debt
Video grab of metal detector Joseph Cook finding a $40,000 diamond ring on Hammock Beach in St Augustine, St Johns County, Florida, USA
Man Discovers $40K Ring While Combing Florida Beach and Happily Returns It: 'Karma's Always Good'
Metal detectorist discovers medieval wedding ring worth an estimated $47,000 tout: the ring https://www.noonans.co.uk/news-and-events/latest-news/649/
Man Discovers Rare Medieval Wedding Ring Worth an Estimated $47,000 While Using His Metal Detector
Djeswende and Stephen Reid
N.H. Authorities Charge Man, 26, for Murders of Couple Who Went Missing After Taking a Walk
Engagement Ring Found in Lamar County Tornado Debris
Texas Man Proposes After Lost Engagement Ring Is Found in Tornado Debris: 'Light In a Very Dark Moment'
Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre wears a t-shirt that reads "National Tight End Day" prior to the start of an NFL game between the Carolina Panthers and San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on October 27, 2019 in Santa Clara, California.
Brett Favre's SiriusXM Show Suspended Following Alleged Involvement in Welfare Fraud Case
betty white
Celebrities Who've Died in 2021
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Uncredited/AP/REX/Shutterstock (9285715b) FILE - This file June 23, 2011, booking photo provided by the U.S. Marshals Service shows James "Whitey" Bulger. He was convicted in Boston federal court in August 2013 of multiple murders and other crimes. The U.S. Marshals Service will auction items belonging to Bulger and his girlfriend Catherine Greig on . The proceeds will be divided among the families of Bulger's victims Whitey Bulger Auction - 23 Jun 2016
3 Men Indicted for 2018 Killing of Mob Boss James 'Whitey' Bulger