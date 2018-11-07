New York's Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, 29, Is Youngest Woman Ever to Win Seat in Congress

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
November 07, 2018 12:11 PM

Tuesday night’s midterm election results were historic, thanks in no small part to Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

After easily defeating her Republican opponent Anthony Pappas, the New York City native — who turned 29 last month — became the youngest woman ever elected to Congress.

Ousting New York Republican Rep. Elise Stefanik — who was elected to Congress at 30 — as the youngest, Ocasio-Cortez won her district with 78 percent of the vote.

Ocasio-Cortez was expected to become her district’s next House representative after defeating 10-term incumbent Joe Crowley in a monumental upset in June.

During her victory party on Tuesday, Ocasio-Cortez told supporters that “we didn’t launch this campaign because I thought I was special or unique or better than anyone else. We launched this campaign because in the absence of anyone giving a clear voice on the moral issues of our time, then it is up to us to voice them.”

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
The former waitress continued, “I think about oftentimes that incredible day on June 26, when — despite no attention, despite no media fanfare … we were able to organize everyday people knocking on our neighbor’s door and despite being outspent $4 million … despite the fact that I’m working class … despite all those things, we won.”

The Latina progressive concluded, “Today is a milestone, but it’s really a beginning … We have to keep organizing. We cannot stop. Electoral politics is just a tool in a larger toolbox of this movement.”

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
Ocasio-Cortez previously worked on Sen. Bernie Sanders‘ 2016 presidential campaign and is a member of the Democratic Socialists of America.

“We’re really fighting for a working class agenda,” she told New York City radio station HOT 97 ahead of Tuesday’s election. “We’re fighting for universal healthcare. We’re fighting for tuition free colleges and universities. A 100 percent renewable energy, this is what — not just what our district needs — but what the city needs and what the country needs.”

