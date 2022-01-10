Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Recovering at Home After Testing Positive for Breakthrough COVID-19

According to a statement released on Ocasio-Cortez's Twitter on Sunday, the Brooklyn-based congresswoman is symptomatic, despite being fully vaccinated and boostered

U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has tested positive for a breakthrough case of COVID-19.

According to a statement released on Ocasio-Cortez's Twitter on Sunday, the Brooklyn-based Democratic congresswoman is symptomatic, despite being fully vaccinated and boostered.

"Representative Ocasio-Cortez has received a positive test result for COVID-19," the statement began. "She is experiencing symptoms and recovering at home. The Congresswoman received her booster shot this Fall, and encourages everyone to get their booster and follow all CDC guidance."

In a follow-up tweet, Ocasio-Cortez, 32, added a link to resources informing constituents of where to get a COVID-19 test or vaccine in New York City.

On Saturday, fellow U.S. Rep. Sean Casten of Illinois also revealed he tested positive for the virus.

Similarly, the Democratic politician, 50, shared a statement on Twitter, writing, "Having completed both my vaccine and booster shot, I am fortunate to have only mild symptoms."

While he revealed he's isolating and following all required health protocols, Casten added he's "grateful for the miraculous work of our scientists and health care workers" before urging the public to get "vaccinated, boostered, and mask up."

Ocasio-Cortez and Casten are just the latest politicians who have come down with the coronavirus recently as the Omicron variant continues its surge across the nation.

In December, New Jersey Senator Cory Booker and Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren both revealed positive COVID diagnoses.

Booker, 52, who is fully vaccinated, announced his diagnosis of breakthrough COVID on Twitter, after feeling "relatively mild" symptoms a day prior.

"I learned today that I tested positive for COVID-19 after first feeling symptoms on Saturday. My symptoms are relatively mild," Booker wrote in a Dec. 19 post. "I'm beyond grateful to have received two doses of vaccine and, more recently, a booster — I'm certain that without them I would be doing much worse."

RELATED VIDEO: Doctor Says Fully Vaccinated People Are Going to Test Positive with Omicron: 'Our New Normal'

That same day, Warren, 72, also shared she was positive for the virus.

"I regularly test for COVID and while I tested negative earlier this week, today I tested positive with a breakthrough case," the Democrat said in her statement.

"Thankfully, I am only experiencing mild symptoms and am grateful for the protection provided against serious illness that comes from being vaccinated and boosted," she added.