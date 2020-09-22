Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Hits Back at GOP House Candidate After ‘Dumb Blonde’ Joke: 'Swing + Miss'

The New York representative called out the jab for also including a misspelling

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is firing back after a GOP House candidate made a "Dumb Blonde" joke about the New York representative.

Marjorie Taylor Greene — whose Georgia campaign is currently backed by President Donald Trump — attempted to poke fun at Ocasio-Cortez's intellect on Twitter Monday.

“As a blonde woman, I would like to take a moment to thank Congresswoman @AOC. She has single handily [sic] put an end to all ‘dumb blonde’ jokes. Blondes everywhere appreciate your service and your sacrifice!” Greene tweeted.

In response, the 30-year-old Democratic representative argued that Greene's joke fell flat, particularly since it contained a typo.

Ocasio-Cortez retweeted Greene, adding, "Don't worry Mrs. Greene, I completely understand why you need to swing + miss at my intellect to make yourself feel better. You seem to have some trouble spelling your own insults correctly. Next time try 'single-handedly,' it'll work better."

"Good luck writing legislation!" Ocasio Cortez added.

This isn't the first time Greene has gone after Ocasio-Cortez. In September, the Georgia House candidate posted a doctored image of herself holding a rifle next to photos of Ocasio-Cortez and fellow Democratic lawmakers Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib on Facebook.

The post, which was captioned, “Squad’s worst nightmare," was removed by Facebook for violating the company’s policies.

Greene has a track record of embracing false stories publicized by QAnon, a conspiracy theory-fueled group which alleges there's a group of Democratic pedophiles operating around the country.

The controversy hasn't scared voters in her overwhelmingly conservative district, however. Greene's August Georgia primary win makes her the likely choice to secure a Georgia congressional seat in the coming election.

Ocasio-Cortez has become a popular target among GOP members, some of whom have taken their issues beyond the political world.