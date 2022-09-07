Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Recounts How a Congressman Once Told Her 'It's a Shame' She Won

"I feel like everybody treated me like a one-term member of Congress, and they worked to make me a one-term member of Congress," Ocasio-Cortez told GQ

By
Published on September 7, 2022 03:18 PM
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
Photo: PBS

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is opening up about the hostility she faced after being elected to Congress in 2018 — hostility that, in a new interview with GQ, came in part from those in her party.

During her first days in Congress, the now 32-year-old Ocasio-Cortez told the outlet, her reception was "not the same" as her fellow newly elected Democrats. One instance, in particular, highlighted the ideological divide between the progressive lawmaker and the Democrats who had been in office for decades.

The event took place during new member orientation, when longtime congressman Joe Crowley — who was serving the remainder of his term after being beat by AOC in the primary — was on stage giving a speech.

A male member of Congress seated next to Ocasio-Cortez, seemingly not realizing who she was, gestured to Crowley, saying, "It's a real shame that that girl won."

"I turned and I said, 'You know that's me, right?'" Ocasio-Cortez recalled to GQ. "And obviously, his face turns pale."

The congresswoman felt that the sentiment was shared by others.

"It was open hostility, open hostility to my presence, my existence," she told GQ.

The tensions have waned, at least somewhat, with time, she added — but she had to prove herself.

"I feel like everybody treated me like a one-term member of Congress, and they worked to make me a one-term member of Congress," Ocasio-Cortez said in the interview. "There was a very concerted effort from the Democratic side to unseat me. And I felt a shift after my primary election, and it felt like after that election was the first time that more broadly the party started treating me like a member of Congress and not an accident."

While she's noted a shift in how Democrats treat her, AOC told GQ that she still feels "despised."

"Others may see a person who is admired, but my everyday lived experience here is as a person who is despised," she told the outlet. "Imagine working a job and your bosses don't like you and folks on your team are suspicious of you. And then the competing company is trying to kill you."

The New York representative has faced public scorn from Republican elected officials and supporters of former President Donald Trump, some of whom stormed the Capitol building on Jan. 6, 2021.

Since the riots, the congresswoman has said that she feared for her life while hiding from the rioters, telling CNN's Dana Bash last year: "I didn't think that I was just going to be killed. I thought other things were going to happen to me as well."

Asked then if she feared she was going to be sexually assaulted, the New York lawmaker told Bash, "Yeah, yeah. I thought I was."

In July 2020, Ocasio-Cortez was harshly confronted by a colleague in an altercation with fellow congressman, Republican Ted Yoho. The incident was overheard by a reporter, though Yoho has disputed that version of events.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

According to both AOC and The Hill, Yoho called the representative a "f----- bitch" as the two passed each other at the Capitol in Washington, D.C.

In a statement to PEOPLE at the time, a spokesman for Yoho denied the lawmaker called Ocasio-Cortez a "f------ bitch," claiming that reports had sensationalized the "conversation."

In another instance, Washington Post staffers said they saw controversial Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene loudly and "aggressively" confront Ocasio-Cortez as she left the House chamber.

Related Articles
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
AOC Shuts Down Critic of Student Debt Relief: 'Not Every Program Has to Be for Everybody'
Rumored 2024 presidential candidates
Who Will Run for President in 2024? Rumored Republican and Democratic Candidates
U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) joins fellow Republican lawmakers and anti-abortion activists for a news conference outside the U.S. Capitol March 13, 2019 in Washington, DC. Describing legal abortion as 'infanticide,' Republican lawmakers have been blocked 17 times by Democrats in the House from introducing the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act, which would require doctors to use all means available to save the life of a child born alive after an attempted abortion. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images); Republican Conference Chairman Rep Liz Cheney walks up to the podium for a press conference at the US Capitol on December 17, 2019 in Washington, DC. House Republican leaders criticized their Democratic colleagues handling of the impeachment proceedings of President Donald Trump. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images); Rep. Peter Meijer, R-Mich., participates in the news conference on the Invest to Protect Act outside the Capitol on Thursday, May 12, 2022. (Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)
Here's What's Happening with the 10 House Republicans Who Voted for Trump's Second Impeachment
Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a Democrat from New York, is arrested outside the US Supreme Court during a protest of the court overturning Roe v. Wade in Washington, D.C., US, on Tuesday, July 19, 2022. The high court's reversal of the 1973 landmark decision protecting the federal right to abortion has sent shock waves through the medical, legal and advocacy communities with the White House signing an executive order intended to preserve access to the procedure. Photographer: Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images
AOC, Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar Among House Dems Arrested in Abortion Rights Protest Outside Supreme Court
Khiara Bridges, Sen. Josh Hawley
Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley Called 'Transphobic' by Law Professor in Heated Senate Hearing
Barry Loudermilk
Video Shows Man on Capitol Complex Tour a Day Before Making Threats at Jan. 6 Riots: 'Coming to Take You Out'
tom rice
S.C. Rep. Tom Rice, Who Voted to Impeach Trump in Wake of Jan. 6, Loses Reelection Bid After 5 Terms in Office
aoc and paul gosar
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Responds After 'Creepy' Republican Colleague Tweets Anime Clip of Him Attacking Her
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Riley Roberts
AOC Biography Shares Details on Her Private Boyfriend's Support and Highlights Bond with Late Dad
Madison Cawthorn
Controversial Rep. Madison Cawthorn Concedes North Carolina Republican Primary
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Says She Feared Some Police Might Reveal Her Location During Jan. 6 Riot
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Riley Roberts
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Is Engaged to Longtime Partner Riley Roberts
Reps. Lucille Roybal-Allard, D-Calif., and Annie Kuster, D-N.H., center, take cover as rioters attempt to break in to the joint session of Congress to certify the Electoral College vote
'Lock the Gallery Doors!': Congressman Describes Being Inside Capitol During Jan. 6 Riot
Rep. Paul Gosar
House Votes to Censure Paul Gosar and Strip Him of Committees in Wake of Controversial Anime Video
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene; Rep. Liz Cheney
'She Started Screaming': Controversial Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Spars with Liz Cheney on House Floor
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Is 'Thankfully Recovered' After Contracting COVID: It's 'No Joke'