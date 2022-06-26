Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Opens Up About Being Raped in Her 20s: 'I Felt So Alone'

"We must start right now to be relentless to restore and guarantee all of our rights here in the United States of America, period. I want to take a moment and honor the spirit of this space and telling stories," Ocasio-Cortez prefaced in a video captured by The Independent 's Jenna Amatulli.

"I took friends and I supported friends through abortions, when I had friends that were sexually assaulted, right after getting off of work," she recalled. "I myself, when I was about 22 or 23 years old, was raped while I was living here in New York City. I was completely alone, I felt completely alone.

"In fact, I felt so alone that I had to take a pregnancy test in a public bathroom in Midtown Manhattan. And when I sat there waiting for what the result would be, all I could think was, 'Thank God I have, at least, a choice. Thank God I could at least have the freedom to choose my destiny.' I didn't know then as I was waiting that it would come up negative. But it doesn't matter ... This is for all of us. This is not a women's rights issue, this is an issue for all of us!" Ocasio-Cortez said.