Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Expands Her Family with New French Bulldog Puppy

New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has a furry new constituent: She just got a French bulldog puppy.

Ocasio-Cortez, a 30-year-old who has quickly become one of the most famous progressive lawmakers in the country, welcomed her new friend to the world via her Instagram Story early Tuesday.

“Hey boo boo! Hi, welcome to our family,” she said in a short video clip of the yet-to-be-named pup.

“He doesn’t have a name yet!” she wrote in a later Instagram Story update, asking for suggestions from her followers. “We are thinking something Star Trek related or Bronx/Queens/NYC/social good related.”

She also responded to a question on Twitter about whether she would be bringing her new dog with her to work.

“The goal is to train him to be a community pup,” she replied, along with a photo of the dog snoozing in her lap. “Ideally we want to work to the point where he can enjoy town halls, be an Amtrak pup, come to the office, etc. But first, naps.”

Some of Ocasio-Cortez’s six million Twitter followers responded with pictures of their own new pups to celebrate with her.

“He’s beautiful. Congratulations on your new baby,” one user wrote, along a photo of their dog and cat cuddling. “I have three dogs and two cats – all rescues. They make life so much more enjoyable.”

Ocasio-Cortez, also known as “AOC,” has been providing regular updates about her new life as a dog mom as well.

On Wednesday, she posted on her Instgram story about her pup’s “hard” first night at home.

“it’s their first night away, with all new people, in an all-new place. The humans are happy but the pup can be sad or scared,” she wrote.

She continued: “Our pup (who shall be named) became very attached to us on the rid home, and would whimper every time I went to bed for longer than 10-15 minutes. So I spent the night next to his crate, and he didn’t whimper again. We won’t make it a habit, but the first night or two is usually an exception. The good news is that he really enjoys his crate! He’s made it his own little bedroom, moves the blankets around, and goes there to hang out on his own.”

She also posted about the ups and downs of house-training her French bulldog: “He’d much rather stay in where it’s warm and dry! But he’s improving quickly,” she wrote on her Story on Wednesday.

On Thursday she shared a short video to her Story of him whining in his crate.

“He’s good about his crate when we are right next to it, but he’s such a velcro pup that at night he whimpers if he’s not right next to us. We’re working on it!” she wrote.

Ocasio-Cortez is used to going viral for her political work, such as her questioning during congressional hearings, and her social media posts, including her response to trolling over an old clip of her dancing while in college.

On Wednesday, she brought her new dog to the office, sharing a video of him napping in a carrier bag on the office floor.

“We are working really hard to socialize the pup to new environments, different people, travel, etc.,” she wrote, adding, “He’s doing great so far!”