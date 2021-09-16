One Capitol Police officer admitted he may have inadvertently revealed information about the lawmakers' secure location but denied he was sympathetic to the rioters

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Says She Feared Some Police Might Reveal Her Location During Jan. 6 Riot

During the chaos of the pro-Trump Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, many of the lawmakers inside the building were escorted by Capitol Police to a secure location, where they sheltered in place until the threat passed.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez wasn't one of them.

This week, Ocasio-Cortez admitted part of the reason she didn't stay in a secure location was because she feared her whereabouts would be revealed to rioters, perhaps by the officers themselves. (She has previously said she was in her office, in a building adjacent to the Capitol, when the rioting began and later went to stay with a colleague.)

In a lengthy report this week by McClatchy, the newspaper chain, about disciplinary actions taken against some officers for taking selfies with rioters — designated "conduct unbecoming" — during the Jan. 6 riot, an anonymous friend of an officer is quoted from documents that describe his interview with investigators.

The friend reportedly called an FBI tip line to report the officer for revealing information about the secure location where he helped lead lawmakers.

Ocasio-Cortez responded to a portion of the report on Twitter on Wednesday.

"There were several reasons I refused to stay in the 'secure location' on the 6th. This was one of them," she wrote. "Few people want to discuss the reality and implications of this because it's politically difficult, fraught, and unpopular, but it's right there. And we need to talk about it."

The McClatchy report cited the friend's quote from the documents obtained by the outlet.

"I don't want to report a friend of forty years but he's says enough concerning statements that I feel like I need to do this... he's just fallen into this cult and these beliefs," the anonymous tipster said later when interviewed by Capitol Police.

The paper also reported that the officer in question admitted he may have inadvertently revealed information about the secure location but denied he was sympathetic to the rioters.

"I can't say one hundred percent that I didn't do what you're telling me I did," the office reportedly said.

Ocasio-Cortez has talked previously about the fear she experienced during the riots, telling CNN's Dana Bash last month, "I didn't think that I was just going to be killed," before adding, "I thought other things were going to happen to me as well."