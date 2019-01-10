Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is firing back at the “completely disgusting behavior” of the conservative news outlet The Daily Caller for publishing a fake nude photo of her with a misleading headline that does not make clear the photo was a hoax.

Ocasio-Cortez, who recently joined Congress as a representative from New York City, linked the coverage to the broader right-wing animosity that she has faced.

“GOP have been losing their mind + frothing at the mouth all week, so this was just a matter of time,” she wrote on Twitter Wednesday.

She noted that a reporter from the Daily Mail, a British tabloid, had been reaching out to her boyfriend’s family for potential stories.

“Women in leadership face more scrutiny. Period,” she continued.

In a followup message, Ocasio-Cortez explained to her followers: “The @DailyCaller reposted [the photo] and refused to indicate it was fake in the title as well.”

“Completely disgusting behavior from Conservative outlets. No wonder they defended Kavanaugh so fiercely,” Ocasio-Cortez added in reference Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh who was accused by professor Christine Blasey Ford of sexual assault in high school. Kavanaugh has denied the allegation.

The Daily Caller, which was co-founded by Fox News host Tucker Carlson, was quick to express regret for its headline on Wednesday night. But it contended its article was “otherwise no different” than similar stories published by the Huffington Post and Vice.

“The intent was to inform our audience that a fake image was circulating online,” the outlet tweeted Wednesday night.

However, The Daily Caller’s coverage is packaged in a materially different way from Vice’s reporting. (It is unclear what Huffington Post article is being referred to.)

The Vice piece, published Monday, is headlined: “A Fake Nude of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Was Debunked By Foot Fetishists” and details an effort online to circulate an image purportedly from Ocasio-Cortez’s Instagram.

The photo has been appearing since December on various Internet forums, according to Vice, but in fact belongs to a woman named Sydney Leathers, who confirmed the connection to Vice.

In a later column for the website Washington Babylon, Leathers wrote, “I’m deeply sorry to her [Ocasio-Cortez] that Internet misogynists used an old photo of mine to try and target her.”

As soon as editors noticed the twitter headline, we rapidly had it deleted and fixed. The story itself is otherwise no different than what HuffPo and Vice published. We regret the error, as the intent was to inform our audience that a fake image was circulating online. https://t.co/aClyRLnjQZ — The Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) January 10, 2019

“If anyone wants to try to target AOC again, I would happily take the blame for whatever comes out just to keep a woman like her in a position of power,” Leathers wrote.

The Daily Caller article about the fake photo contains no appended correction or editor’s note. The text still contains a screenshot of the image, which shows a woman in the tub and shows the reflection of her breasts in the tub faucet.

While The Daily Caller said it had “fixed” one of its headlines, the headlines that appear on Twitter, through Google and on the story itself are identical to screenshots circulated before the apology, which showed the site had tweeted the headline, a link and a photo of Ocasio-Cortez with no further explanation.

Tweeting the article now includes the headline as well as a brief, somewhat vague description that reads, “But alas, these are not her toes.”

As one user wrote back to The Daily Caller, noting the difference between Vice’s approach and their own: “One of these informs an audience. The other misinforms them.”

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez William B. Plowman/NBC/NBC NewsWire via Getty Images

Ocasio-Cortez has rocketed to national prominence in less than a year after upending political expectations when she won her primary last summer against a veteran lawmaker.

At 29, she is the youngest woman to serve in Congress.

As an unabashed democratic socialist pushing for, among others, tuition-free public college and policies that fight climate change, she has attracted intense scrutiny from conservatives.

After an old video of her dancing in college was recirculated last week online, she playfully responded in kind, filming a new clip of her outside her Congressional office.

“I hear the GOP thinks women dancing are scandalous,” she tweeted. “Wait till they find out Congresswomen dance too!”