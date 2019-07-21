Days after receiving widespread backlash for tweeting racist comments that seemingly referred to a group of Democratic congresswomen of color, President Donald Trump spoke about the women again in a tweet on Sunday.

“I don’t believe the four Congresswomen are capable of loving our Country,” he wrote. “They should apologize to America (and Israel) for the horrible (hateful) things they have said. They are destroying the Democrat Party, but are weak & insecure people who can never destroy our great Nation!”

Though he did not name the congresswomen in Sunday’s tweet or his initial tweets last week, a group of Democratic women of color, including New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota and Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts, regularly criticize his administration and have called for his impeachment.

Ocasio-Cortez, 29, responded to the president’s tweet later on Sunday, writing, “We fight to guarantee: healthcare, public college & student loan forgiveness, [environmental] protections, living wages, basic human rights.”

The congresswoman added: “You jack up drug prices, appoint [Secretary of Education] Betsy DeVos to scam student loans, hurt immigrant kids.”

Tlaib, 42, also responded on Sunday, though she did not directly reply to Trump’s tweet.

“He tweets. We take action,” she captioned an infographic that explained what Democrats in the House of Representatives have worked on since their election.

On Sunday morning, Trump, 73, also tweeted about a Washington Post article — based on interviews “with 26 White House aides, advisers, lawmakers and others involved in the response” — that reported Trump’s top aides didn’t believe he fully understood what he had done after he posted the racist tweets last week.

On Twitter, Trump alleged that the Post story used “phony sources who do not exist.”

“The only thing people were talking about is the record setting crowd and the tremendous enthusiasm, far greater than the Democrats,” he wrote. You’ll see in 2020!”

In his initial tweets last week, Trump ripped into the four lawmakers and told them to “go back and help fix the totally broken and crime-infested places from which they came” despite the majority of the women being born in America.

Ocasio-Cortez was born in New York City just like Trump, while Tlaib was born in Detroit and Pressley in Cincinnati. Omar, meanwhile, was born in Somalia but became a U.S. citizen in 2000.

Things escalated on Wednesday night when Trump supporters began a “send her back” chant while the president was speaking about Omar, one of the first Muslims to be elected to Congress, at a rally in North Carolina.

A day after the disheartening incident, Trump spoke to reporters and claimed that he did not agree with the chant and even tried to stop it, despite video showing otherwise.

“I am where I belong, at the people’s house and you’re just gonna have to deal!” the Minnesota politician, 37, responded on Wednesday evening, alongside a photo of herself wearing a hijab as she sits on the House floor.