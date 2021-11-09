Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Responds After 'Creepy' Republican Colleague Tweets Anime Clip of Him Attacking Her

"A creepy member I work with who fundraises for Neo-Nazi groups shared a fantasy video of him killing me," the New York lawmaker tweeted, adding, "Fun Monday!"

New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez reacted on Monday to a disturbing video posted on social media by her Republican colleague Paul Gosar, in which an animated Gosar attacks her and President Joe Biden.

In a series of tweets, 32-year-old Ocasio-Cortez said that Arizona Rep. Gosar, 62, posted "a fantasy video of him killing me" while she was traveling to Glasgow, Scotland, calling the Republican "a creepy member I work with who fundraises for Neo-Nazi groups."

(That was in apparent reference to an event Gosar hosted with a white nationalist.)

Ocasio-Cortez, a favorite target of Republicans because of her progressive politics, went on to contend that Gosar will "face no consequences bc [Republican leader Kevin McCarthy] cheers him on with excuses. Fun Monday! Well, back to work bc institutions don't protect [women of color.]"

Gosar's video blends footage taken from the popular anime series Attack on Titan along with oblique criticism of immigration. In the clip, he is depicted as one of the characters seen attacking monsters who have been turned into Biden and Ocasio-Cortez.

On Twitter, Ocasio-Cortez noted that Gosar — who responded to the backlash by saying his video was being blown out of proportion — wasn't the first colleague to publicly attack her, listing several other instances in which fellow lawmakers have instigated altercations with her.

"Remember when Yoho accosted me on the the Capitol and called me a f—ing b—," Ocasio-Cortez wrote in another tweet. "Remember when Greene ran after me a few months ago screaming and reaching ... Remember when she stalked my office the 1st time w/ insurrectionists & ppl locked inside ...All at my job ... & nothing ever happens."

In her final tweet about Gosar's video, Ocasio-Cortez called him "a collection of wet toothpicks anyway," adding: "White supremacy is for extremely fragile people & sad men like him, whose self concept relies on the myth that he was born superior because deep down he knows he couldn't open a pickle jar or read a whole book by himself."

Twitter has since flagged Gosar's video as violating its "hateful conduct" policy, though the site has kept the tweet up, saying in a notice it may be in the "public interest."

The post — captioned "Any anime fans out there?" — appears on both Gosar's personal and professional Twitter feeds.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez | Credit: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty

Gosar has made controversy a key part of his reputation. Even some of his own siblings have banded together against him to urge voters not to re-elect him and to push back on him for his role in spreading evidence-free claims about the 2020 election.

In a blistering 2018 campaign ad for his then-opponent, six of Gosar's brothers and sisters lambasted him for his work as a politician, saying he was "absolutely not working for his district."

At the time, Gosar said in a statement: "Those of my siblings who chose to film ads against me are all liberal Democrats who hate President Trump. These disgruntled Hillary suppporters [sic] are related by blood to me but like leftists everywhere, they put political ideology before family."